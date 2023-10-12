https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/france-backs-us-uk-in-destabilization-of-key-world-regions--russian-intelligence-1114148610.html
France Backs US, UK in Destabilization of Key World Regions – Russian Intelligence
France is actively assisting the United States and the United Kingdom in destabilizing the situation in key regions of the world, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"The main stake of Washington and London is the purposeful destabilization of the situation in key areas and the creation of operational-tactical coalitions controlled by the Anglo-Saxons around them. They are actively supported in this destructive course by Paris, which is painfully experiencing the loss of influence on the Black Continent," Naryshkin was quoted as saying in the SVR statement. On October 10-12, Naryshkin participated in the 53rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Baku.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is actively assisting the United States and the United Kingdom in destabilizing the situation in key regions of the world, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Thursday.