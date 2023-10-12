https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/how-many-tanks-does-israel-have-1114103400.html

How Many Tanks Does Israel Have?

Israel maintains an impressive tank fleet, with an estimated inventory of over 2,200 tanks comprising modern and upgraded variants manned by combat-ready armored units, underscoring its military capabilities and commitment to maintaining security and deterrence.

The subject of the number of tanks Israel possesses is a case of defense assets and a deliberation of the nation's geopolitical standing in the Middle East - a region characterized by complicated and often polemic relationships between neighboring states. Therefore, the role of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is pivotal in defending its national security.Battle tanks, as formidable ground assets, form an integral facet of this defensive strategy, symbolizing both a deterrent and a strategic military hardware during hostilities.Sputnik explains the specifics of Israel's tank fleet, examining its present composition and understanding Israel's tank capabilities.The Armored Corps of IsraelThis unit of the IDF, established in the early years of the state in 1948, emerged as a climactic constituent of the Israeli army. Initially created in response to the pressing need for armored capabilities during Israel’s War of Independence, it quickly developed into a formidable force, portrayed by its mastery of armored combat.Since its inception, the Armored Corps has played a prominent function in defending Israel's national security. It has been instrumental in various conflicts, showcasing its adaptability, resilience, and strategic significance on the battlefield.At the heart of the Armored Corps' effectiveness lies its extensive deployment of main battle tanks, which are the backbone of its operational prowess. Over the years, Israel has developed and fielded a diverse range of advanced tank models, including the iconic Merkava series, etc., renowned for their innovative design and exceptional defensive capabilities.The Armored Corps is organized into several brigades designed to fulfill specific operational objectives. These brigades are strategically deployed to cover various scenarios, from armored assaults to defensive maneuvers.Israel's Notable Battle TanksThe IDF operates a fleet of battle tanks that play a crucial role in their armored warfare capabilities. However, Israel's commitment to military technological innovation and superiority is evident in its diverse tank inventory, tailored to address a spectrum of operational requirements.These tanks have played a crucial role in offensive and defensive operations, providing the IDF with a formidable advantage in maneuverability, immense firing capability, and battlefield supremacy. The integration of the latest military technology and continuous upgrades have ensured that the Armored Corps remains at the forefront of armored warfare, enabling Israel to counter evolving threats.5th Gen Merkava Barak VIsrael has recently announced the delivery of the initial production models of the 5th generation main battle tank, the Merkava V Barak, to units within the Israel Defense Force.Per a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Defense on September 19th, 2023, the initial batch of tanks, described as "mass-produced," has been handed over to the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade. This achievement comes after half a decade of dedicated advancement and production activities of the ministry's Tank and APC Directorate in collaboration with the Weapons Department of the Israeli Ground Forces and the Armored Corps, including private defense companies of Israeli origin like the Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries’ ELTA System, etc.“The Barak tank is very innovative – it takes our manoeuvring capabilities to another level, and it is a clear expression of our technological capabilities," Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant noted.Sources: Globasecurity.org, Edrmagazine.eu, Army-technology.comMerkava Mk 4 Meil Ruach (Windbreaker)With the affectionate monikers like "Wind Coat" or "Windbreaker," the Merkava Mk.4 Meil Ruach embodies a significant leap in armored warfare capabilities. It represents an enhanced version of the esteemed Merkava Mk.4 tank, exemplifying trailblazing innovations in military engineering as it sports the Trophy Active Protection System (APS), tandem high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads, and so forth.In 2014, news emerged of Israel's consideration of exporting a fleet of Merkava Mk.4 tanks to an undisclosed buyer, amidst speculation of a prospective deal with Colombia.On October 11, 2010, the IDF showcased this battle tank for the first time during a Joint Combat Exercise Demonstration, as confirmed by an official statement.Source: Militarytoday.comMerkava Mk IVThe Mk. IV's advanced configuration includes versatile modular armor designed to be customized in response to specific threat profiles, underscoring its adaptability and effectiveness.The Merkava IV tank saw extensive action in the 1982 and 2006 Lebanon Wars and has been a central force in conflicts such as the South Lebanese conflict, the First and Second Intifada, and noteworthy military operations like Operation Protective Edge, Operation Pillar of Defense, and the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.Currently, the Mk.IV tank is in the service of the Colombian and Philippine Armies, according to publicly available information.Sources: Army-technology.com, Militarytoday.com, Wikipedia.orgMerkava Mk IIIStaying true to its lineage, the Merkava Mk. III remains an integral part of the IDF's fleet alongside the more contemporary Merkava Mk. 4. Noteworthy is its distinctive front-mounted engine, designed for heightened crew safety. Within the Merkava Mk. III family, one finds the Merkava Mark III Baz and the advanced Merkava Mark III Dor Dalet BAZ Kasag variant.At the forefront of pivotal engagements, the Merkava III proved indispensable in the South Lebanon conflict, the Second Intifada, the 2006 Lebanese war, the 2014 Gaza-Israeli conflict, and the rigorously executed Operation Protective Edge.However, in June 2023, local Israeli news outlets reported a potential sale of this battle tank to two countries (not disclosed), according to an Israeli defense ministry official.Sources: Army-technology.com, Militarytoday.com, Wikipedia.orgMerkava Mk IIThis tank was engineered to excel in the demanding theaters of urban warfare and low-intensity conflicts. In the latter half of 2016, after 33 years of service with Merkava IIs, the conscripted brigade transitioned to the advanced Merkava III and IV tanks, specially designed for pivotal battlefield missions. The retired Merkava IIs were repositioned within reserve forces, taking on roles in border patrols during conflicts and being repurposed as versatile personnel carriers.The Mk. 2 tank was deployed in combat during the South Lebanon Conflict, First Intifada, Second Intifada, 2006 Lebanon War, etc.Sources: Militarytoday.com, Wikipedia.orgMerkava Mk IWith its debut in 1978, the Merkava swiftly asserted its dominance in the realm of warfare. This stalwart tank played a central role in crucial historical conflicts, from the crucible of the 1982 Lebanon War to the complex narratives of the First and Second Intifadas, not to mention its strategic importance in the South Lebanon Conflict and the 2006 Lebanon War, before being retired in 2014.Sources: Militarytoday.com, Militaryfactory.com, Army-guide.comMagach 7C (7 Gimel)The foundation of the Magach series lies in the American M48 and M60 tanks. Magach 1 to 5 exemplify the M48 models, whereas Magach 6 and 7 epitomize the engineering prowess of the M60 series.Israel initially had M48-series and M60 tanks but suffered heavy losses during the Yom Kippur War, leading to the replacement of newer models like the M48A5, the M60, and the M60A1 in the 1970s.Before the 1982 Lebanon war, Magach 6 and 7 tanks were upgraded with explosive reactive armor (ERA). From the 1980s and 1990s, Merkava tanks began to replace Magachs as Israel's primary battle tank, with all regular units transitioning to Merkavas by 2006.While Merkavas also replaced Magach 7 tanks in frontline units, they continue to be in service with reserve units.Sources: Militarytoday.com, Weaponsystems.netIsrael's Tank FleetAccording to reputable media reports, Israel possesses a formidable tank arsenal, tallying over 2,200 units, with a substantial 1,760 primed for combat. Spearheading the Israeli Defense Forces' armored capabilities are the well-regarded Merkava series, comprising the II, III, and IV models.Moreover, Israel's armed forces comprise 169,500 active-duty members across the army, navy, and paramilitary units. Notably, a robust reserve contingent of 465,000 personnel bolsters the nation's defense, with an additional 8,000 dedicated to the paramilitary.

