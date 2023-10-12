https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/jewish-peace-campaigner-slams-media-for-amplifying-pro-war-propaganda-1114142595.html

Jewish Peace Campaigner Slams Media for Amplifying Pro-War Propaganda

In the wake of the Palestinian armed incursion into southern Israel, Western mainstream media have breathlessly repeated uncorroborated claims of atrocities. Ariel Gold said the reality of the conflict was horrific enough.

A Jewish-American peace campaigner has criticized the media for parroting propaganda claims about the escalating conflict in Israel. Fellowship of Reconciliation Executive Director Ariel Gold told Sputnik that reports and images of Israeli civilians killed by Hamas militants were a "gut punch" to her, as some of her relatives were victims of the German Holocaust of Jews and others during the Second World War. But she rejected comparisons between Hamas and the Nazis.She also cautioned that Israel's vow to invade Gaza and destroy Hamas would only take more innocent lives on both sides."Revenge is something that nobody benefits from. And in terms of Jewish safety, revenge makes the Jewish people far less safe — specifically the Israeli people," Gold warned. "What is occurring right now and what is about to escalate, which we can only acknowledge as genocide against the people of Gaza, will not make anybody between the river and the sea, including Israelis, any safer."The peace campaigner also criticized the media for repeating unsubstantiated claims of atrocities — like the widely-repeated but since-debunked claim that 40 babies were found beheaded at one Israeli kibbutz that was overrun by Palestinian guerrillas. "As Hannah Arendt said, the banality of evil and certainly has nothing to do with one's religion, ethnicity, nationality" she continued. "All people are capable of committing atrocities, and there is nothing exceptional about that. Rather, it's a horrific human condition and that [stems from the] root cause of hatred."

