Lavrov: Return to UN Obligation of Establishing Palestinian State Needed Once Israel-Hamas War Over
Russia hopes that all parties will return to the implementation of the decisions of the UN Security Council to establish a Palestinian state once Israel and Palestine reach a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We very much hope that once this conflict is over, and we are in favor of this happening immediately, everyone will take seriously the obligation to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council to establish a Palestinian state based on the principles that have been endorsed in the UN," Lavrov told reporters after a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ministerial meeting in Bishkek.
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that all parties will return to the implementation of the decisions of the UN Security Council to establish a Palestinian state once Israel and Palestine reach a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We very much hope that once this conflict is over, and we are in favor of this happening immediately, everyone will take seriously the obligation to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council to establish a Palestinian state based on the principles that have been endorsed in the UN," Lavrov told reporters after a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ministerial meeting in Bishkek.
The agenda of a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Foreign Ministers Council included the Israel-Palestine peace settlement
, Lavrov said.
"Today, we have touched on this topic, and we will see whether it will be possible to agree on a common position for its official presentation before the summit. But everyone is of the same opinion — and we discussed this today in a narrow format — that it is necessary to put an immediate end to this conflict, to respect international humanitarian law, and to prevent any manifestations of terrorist actions and the indiscriminate use of force, which can and has already affected a huge number of civilians on both sides," Lavrov told reporter after the meeting.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.