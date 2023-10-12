https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/nato-to-hold-its-annual-nuclear-drills-next-week---stoltenberg-1114141304.html
NATO to Hold Its Annual Nuclear Drills Next Week - Stoltenberg
NATO to Hold Its Annual Nuclear Drills Next Week - Stoltenberg
NATO will hold its annual nuclear drills in Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea next week, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
2023-10-12T13:49+0000
2023-10-12T13:49+0000
2023-10-12T13:49+0000
military
jens stoltenberg
italy
croatia
mediterranean sea
nato
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
“Next week NATO will hold its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon. This is a routine training event that happens every October, this year training will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea,” Stoltenberg told a press conference.The Steadfast Noon exercise takes place at the same time every year. Last year's exercise involved 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft, including fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, reconnaissance aircraft and tankers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/nato-to-hold-largest-military-drills-since-cold-war-in-2024-1113423296.html
italy
croatia
mediterranean sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
annual nuclear drills, croatia and the mediterranean sea, secretary general jens stoltenberg
annual nuclear drills, croatia and the mediterranean sea, secretary general jens stoltenberg
NATO to Hold Its Annual Nuclear Drills Next Week - Stoltenberg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will hold its annual nuclear drills in Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea next week, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
“Next week NATO will hold its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon. This is a routine training event that happens every October, this year training will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea,” Stoltenberg told a press conference.
The Steadfast Noon exercise
takes place at the same time every year.
Last year's exercise involved 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft, including fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, reconnaissance aircraft and tankers.