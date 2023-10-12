https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/nato-to-hold-its-annual-nuclear-drills-next-week---stoltenberg-1114141304.html

NATO to Hold Its Annual Nuclear Drills Next Week - Stoltenberg

NATO will hold its annual nuclear drills in Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea next week, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“Next week NATO will hold its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon. This is a routine training event that happens every October, this year training will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea,” Stoltenberg told a press conference.The Steadfast Noon exercise takes place at the same time every year. Last year's exercise involved 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft, including fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, reconnaissance aircraft and tankers.

