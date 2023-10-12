International
NATO to Hold Its Annual Nuclear Drills Next Week - Stoltenberg
NATO will hold its annual nuclear drills in Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea next week, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
“Next week NATO will hold its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon. This is a routine training event that happens every October, this year training will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea,” Stoltenberg told a press conference.The Steadfast Noon exercise takes place at the same time every year. Last year's exercise involved 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft, including fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, reconnaissance aircraft and tankers.
13:49 GMT 12.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will hold its annual nuclear drills in Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea next week, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
“Next week NATO will hold its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon. This is a routine training event that happens every October, this year training will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea,” Stoltenberg told a press conference.
The Steadfast Noon exercise takes place at the same time every year.
Last year's exercise involved 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft, including fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, reconnaissance aircraft and tankers.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2023
Military
NATO to Hold Largest Military Drills Since Cold War in 2024
16 September, 18:14 GMT
