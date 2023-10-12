International
Putin Instructs Cabinet to Consider Formation of Central Eurasian Transport Corridor
Putin Instructs Cabinet to Consider Formation of Central Eurasian Transport Corridor
Putin Instructs Cabinet to Consider Formation of Central Eurasian Transport Corridor

18:40 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 12.10.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Sputnik / POOL
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to submit proposals for the formation of a Central Eurasian transport corridor through Mongolia and Western China, according to a document published by the Kremlin on Thursday.
"To consider the issue of forming a Central Eurasian transport corridor through Mongolia and Western China and to submit proposals on possible measures for its formation," the document said.
The order must be completed by February 15, 2024. According to the document, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be in charge of the initiative.
