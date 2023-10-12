https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/report-biden-administration-may-revisit-decision-on-not-sending-troops-to-israel-1114156760.html
Report: Biden Administration May Revisit Decision on Not Sending Troops to Israel
Report: Biden Administration May Revisit Decision on Not Sending Troops to Israel
The Biden administration may revisit its decision to not send American troops to Israel amid its war with the Palestinian Hamas group, Politico reported citing a US official.
Citing a US official, American media reported on Thursday that although the United States has ruled out sending its troops to Israel, that decision is subject to change as the Biden White House and Israeli leaders handle the ongoing hostage situation. Americans and Israelis are among hostages being held by Hamas fighters following the group's Saturday attack. US media has detailed that the hostage situation has been exceedingly complex and challenging, noting how the Biden administration remains uncertain as to where exactly the hostages are being kept. Earlier Thursday, John Kirby, who serves as the coordinator for strategic communications for the National Security Council, said Israel was not interested and did not welcome having US troops in Israel. However, the Pentagon told Sputnik earlier this week that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed special operations forces on standby as they provide intelligence and planning support to Israel for now. The United States currently has two carrier strike groups in the Eastern Mediterranean to deter any third party groups hostile to Israel from getting involved in the war.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration may reportedly revisit its decision to not send American troops to Israel amid its war with the Palestinian Hamas group.
Citing a US official, American media reported on Thursday that although the United States has ruled out sending its troops to Israel, that decision is subject to change as the Biden White House and Israeli leaders handle the ongoing hostage situation.
Americans and Israelis are among hostages being held by Hamas fighters following the group's Saturday attack.
US media has detailed that the hostage situation has been exceedingly complex and challenging, noting how the Biden administration remains uncertain as to where exactly the hostages are being kept.
Earlier Thursday, John Kirby, who serves as the coordinator for strategic communications for the National Security Council, said Israel was not interested and did not welcome having US troops in Israel.
However, the Pentagon told Sputnik earlier this week that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed special operations forces on standby as they provide intelligence and planning support to Israel for now.
The United States currently has two carrier strike groups in the Eastern Mediterranean to deter any third party groups hostile to Israel from getting involved in the war.