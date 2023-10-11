https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/why-us-warship-deployment-nearby-israel-spells-escalation-risks-1114110822.html

Why US Warship Deployment Nearby Israel Spells Escalation Risks

Why US Warship Deployment Nearby Israel Spells Escalation Risks

A US carrier strike group sent by the US in the aftermath of Hamas' surprise assault on Israeli cities on October 7 arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Pentagon.

2023-10-11T17:50+0000

2023-10-11T17:50+0000

2023-10-11T17:50+0000

us

hamas

analysis

larry johnson

palestinians

joe biden

israel

russia

eastern mediterranean

hezbollah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105422/31/1054223138_0:164:4928:2936_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ef6abd264a0d88cb1a8d492a7fe198.jpg

The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, and its accompanying ships, has been dispatched to the region in order "to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war," according to the US Central Command. Besides the aircraft carrier, the strike group includes Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser the USS Normandy, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers the USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. In addition, the US may send a second strike group, given that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and accompanying warships were scheduled months ago to be dispatched this week to the Middle East. They may reach the Eastern Mediterranean in around two weeks, according to the US press. The US fighter aircraft presence in the region has also been bolstered.On Tuesday, President Joe Biden denounced the Hamas attack on Israelis as an act of terrorism, and expressed full solidarity with Israel. Commenting on the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and US Air Force fighters, the Biden highlighted that these moves are not aimed at deterring Hamas, but any state or non-state actors who may try to take advantage of the unfolding havoc. "To any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation, I have one word: Don't," Biden said.Russia has made it clear that it is not taking sides in the conflict, urging the warring parties to stop hostilities and at long last agree on the establishment of two states in the region, as was initially planned back in 1947 by the United Nations. It is important for Moscow to maintain a balanced approach in order to participate in resolving the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Earlier, Peskov elaborated that Moscow has ties with the Palestinians that go far back, but also maintains relations with Israel, where many Russian citizens live.Meanwhile, despite the American establishment claiming it wants to prevent others from widening the war, US hawks have already pointed the finger at Iran (even though Team Biden and Israel have said there is no evidence to back such a claim) and weighed up the use of military force against Tehran. One of them, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) – who has previously called for "killing Russians" – wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "How much more death and destruction does the world have to take from the Iranian Ayatollah and his henchman before they pay a real price?" Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was even more straightforward, telling a US broadcaster that her message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is: "Hamas did this, you know Iran’s behind this. Finish them." This hawkish stance spells a lot of trouble for the region, according to Johnson.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-may-deploy-2nd-aircraft-carrier-near-israel---reports-1114075013.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/russia-maintains-dialogue-with-both-israel-palestine-balanced-approach-vital---kremlin-1114088271.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/prevention-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-key-goal-of-israeli-operation-1114105922.html

israel

russia

eastern mediterranean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

israel, us carrier strike group, eastern mediterranean, gaza, the gaza strip, israel-hamas conflict, israel-hamas war, joe biden, iran, russia, us warship deployment, gaza conflict escalation, israeli ground operation