International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/russian-pakistani-energy-heads-discuss-supplies-of-hydrocarbons-to-pakistan---moscow-1114131289.html
Russian, Pakistani Energy Heads Discuss Supplies of Hydrocarbons to Pakistan - Moscow
Russian, Pakistani Energy Heads Discuss Supplies of Hydrocarbons to Pakistan - Moscow
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistani Energy Minister Muhammad Ali discussed prospects for increasing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Pakistan during the Russian Energy Week, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-10-12T09:30+0000
2023-10-12T09:30+0000
world
muhammad ali
pakistan
moscow
russia
russian energy ministry
oil
hydrocarbons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg
"[Shulginov and Ali] discussed ... [at the Russian Energy Week]: issues of strengthening bilateral relations in the oil and gas sector, including trade; organizing work to prepare a Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Gas Industry of Pakistan, including the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline; prospects for increasing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/russia-resumed-oil-exports-to-brazil-in-sept-after-two-year-halt-1114011324.html
pakistan
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ca556d9d4ed28a8c96a07b41f0d0ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian, pakistani energy, russian energy minister nikolai shulginov, pakistani energy minister muhammad ali
russian, pakistani energy, russian energy minister nikolai shulginov, pakistani energy minister muhammad ali

Russian, Pakistani Energy Heads Discuss Supplies of Hydrocarbons to Pakistan - Moscow

09:30 GMT 12.10.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovOil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan
Oil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistani Energy Minister Muhammad Ali discussed prospects for increasing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Pakistan during the Russian Energy Week, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
"[Shulginov and Ali] discussed ... [at the Russian Energy Week]: issues of strengthening bilateral relations in the oil and gas sector, including trade; organizing work to prepare a Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Gas Industry of Pakistan, including the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline; prospects for increasing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement.
An oil pumping station of the Tatneft company in the Almetyevsk region in Tatarstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2023
Economy
Russia Resumes Oil Exports to Brazil in Sept. After Two-Year Halt
8 October, 04:31 GMT
The Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала