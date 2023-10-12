https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/russian-pakistani-energy-heads-discuss-supplies-of-hydrocarbons-to-pakistan---moscow-1114131289.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistani Energy Minister Muhammad Ali discussed prospects for increasing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Pakistan during the Russian Energy Week, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
"[Shulginov and Ali] discussed ... [at the Russian Energy Week]: issues of strengthening bilateral relations in the oil and gas sector, including trade; organizing work to prepare a Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Gas Industry of Pakistan, including the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline; prospects for increasing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons
to Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.