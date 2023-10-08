International
Russia Resumed Oil Exports to Brazil in Sept. After Two-Year Halt
Russia Resumed Oil Exports to Brazil in Sept. After Two-Year Halt
Russia resumed oil exports to Brazil in September after a two-year halt, having supplied a record of 84,000 tonnes in 13 years, Sputnik's analysis of Brazil's customs data has shown.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105492255_0:126:2997:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_4543ae3bd67ab38e8dedf40a966e384c.jpg
In September, Russia supplied a total of 84,000 tonnes of crude oil to Brazil worth $48 million — the first delivery since August 2021, when Russia delivered 42,100 tonnes of crude oil worth $16.6 million. The September oil delivery became the record high since June 2010, when Russia delivered 117,800 tonnes of crude to Brazil in one shipment. At the same time, Brazil's imports of Russian oil products in September was down 22% to 171,300 tonnes in volume compared to the previous month and decreased by 13% to $593.8 million in price. The reduction was against the background of the ban on gasoline and diesel exports imposed by the Russian government on September 21.
Russia Resumed Oil Exports to Brazil in Sept. After Two-Year Halt

04:31 GMT 08.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia resumed oil exports to Brazil in September after a two-year halt, having supplied a record of 84,000 tonnes in 13 years, Sputnik's analysis of Brazil's customs data has shown.
In September, Russia supplied a total of 84,000 tonnes of crude oil to Brazil worth $48 million — the first delivery since August 2021, when Russia delivered 42,100 tonnes of crude oil worth $16.6 million.
The September oil delivery became the record high since June 2010, when Russia delivered 117,800 tonnes of crude to Brazil in one shipment.
At the same time, Brazil's imports of Russian oil products in September was down 22% to 171,300 tonnes in volume compared to the previous month and decreased by 13% to $593.8 million in price. The reduction was against the background of the ban on gasoline and diesel exports imposed by the Russian government on September 21.
