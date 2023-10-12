https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/russias-reserves-of-gold-yuan-sufficient-to-curb-financial-stability-risks---regulator-1114139466.html

Russia's Reserves of Gold, Yuan Sufficient to Curb Financial Stability Risks - Regulator

Russia's Reserves of Gold, Yuan Sufficient to Curb Financial Stability Risks - Regulator

The Russian Central Bank has been diversifying its gold and currency reserves since 2014, and the amount of gold and Chinese yuan is now sufficient to contain risks to the country's financial stability, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

2023-10-12T12:46+0000

2023-10-12T12:46+0000

2023-10-12T12:46+0000

economy

elvira nabiullina

russia

russian central bank

gold reserves

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861309_0:0:2603:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfe8307d3e2d97274e1b5ea21d6793c.jpg

"The composition of gold and currency reserves depends on the composition of the economy. We are now switching more actively to the yuan. Being aware of possible geopolitical risks, we have significantly increased the share of gold and yuan, and the volumes of gold and yuan are now sufficient and allow us to contain risks to financial stability," Nabiullina told the State Duma. She added that the central bank began diversification after the imposition of Western sanctions against Russia in 2014. In response to Western sanctions, Russia has accelerated efforts to switch to national currencies in trade. In February and March, the yuan replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/hong-kong-boosts-russian-gold-imports-to-record-746mln-in-july-yy-1113683156.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian central bank, russia's reserves of gold, gold and chinese yuan