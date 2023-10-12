https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/turkiye-gazprom-agree-to-draft-roadmap-for-gas-hub-in-near-future---energy-minister-1114131125.html
Turkiye, Gazprom Agree to Draft Roadmap for Gas Hub in Near Future - Energy Minister
Turkiye and Russia's Gazprom have agreed to draft a roadmap for a gas hub in near future, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.
"During our negotiations with Gazprom, we decided, by mutual agreement, to draw up a roadmap on this issue in the near future, and then we will jointly carry out work related to the implementation of the natural gas center in the near future. We agreed on this issue," the minister said, as quoted by Turkiye's newspaper.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, that the proposed gas hub project in Turkey will be an electronic platform for gas trading that will benefit all sides.In October 2022, the presidents of Turkey and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. During a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi in September this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey will soon be completed.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye and Russia’s Gazprom have agreed to draft a roadmap for a gas hub in near future, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.
“During our negotiations with Gazprom, we decided, by mutual agreement, to draw up a roadmap on this issue in the near future, and then we will jointly carry out work related to the implementation of the natural gas center in the near future. We agreed on this issue,” the minister said, as quoted by Turkiye’s newspaper.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, that the proposed gas hub project
in Turkey will be an electronic platform for gas trading that will benefit all sides.
In October 2022, the presidents of Turkey and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. During a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi in September this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey will soon be completed.