US Provides Data of Syrian, Russian Military's Movement to Jihadists - Russian Intel Head
US Provides Data of Syrian, Russian Military's Movement to Jihadists - Russian Intel Head
The United States is providing jihadists with data on the places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian and Russian military in Syria, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"Work is underway to destabilize the situation, including through the capabilities of ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia]. Information about places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian army and Russian military is being transmitted to the jihadists," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR. US President Joe Biden's administration is aimed at disrupting the emerging positive dynamics around and inside Syria, Naryshkin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is providing jihadists with data on the places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian and Russian military in Syria, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"Work is underway to destabilize the situation, including through the capabilities of ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia]. Information about places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian army and Russian military is being transmitted to the jihadists," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR.
US President Joe Biden's administration is aimed at disrupting the emerging positive dynamics around and inside Syria, Naryshkin added.
