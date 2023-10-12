https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/us-provides-data-of-syrian-russian-militarys-movement-to-jihadists---russian-intel-head-1114138030.html

US Provides Data of Syrian, Russian Military's Movement to Jihadists - Russian Intel Head

US Provides Data of Syrian, Russian Military's Movement to Jihadists - Russian Intel Head

The United States is providing jihadists with data on the places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian and Russian military in Syria, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.

2023-10-12T12:03+0000

2023-10-12T12:03+0000

2023-10-12T12:03+0000

world

sergei naryshkin

islamic state

joe biden

intel

syria

russian foreign intelligence service

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093560367_0:185:3078:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_49422472e17708e159b149b92e513333.jpg

"Work is underway to destabilize the situation, including through the capabilities of ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia]. Information about places of dislocation and movement routes of the Syrian army and Russian military is being transmitted to the jihadists," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR. US President Joe Biden's administration is aimed at disrupting the emerging positive dynamics around and inside Syria, Naryshkin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/us-trained--funded-911-terrorists-just-like-it-arms-ukraine-1113268866.html

syria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military, russian foreign intelligence service, providing jihadists with data