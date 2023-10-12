International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer
Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer getting destroyed in a strike. The video shows the howitzer in a camouflaged firing position in a forest belt, and the strike that reduced both the howitzer and its ammunition to ashes.
Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer

10:33 GMT 12.10.2023
The much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 90,000-plus casualties.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer getting destroyed in a strike.
The video shows the howitzer in a camouflaged firing position in a forest belt, and the strike that reduced both the howitzer and its ammunition to ashes.
