Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer getting destroyed in a strike. The video shows the howitzer in a camouflaged firing position in a forest belt, and the strike that reduced both the howitzer and its ammunition to ashes.

