https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-russian-forces-vaporize-nato-supplied-ukrainian-howitzer-1114132792.html
Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer
Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer.
2023-10-12T10:33+0000
2023-10-12T10:33+0000
2023-10-12T10:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
nato
russian ministry of defense
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114133711_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2142d68e5633f516e5b7c8c14d2abebe.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer getting destroyed in a strike. The video shows the howitzer in a camouflaged firing position in a forest belt, and the strike that reduced both the howitzer and its ammunition to ashes.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114133711_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef53e02e3da65be8dc2a12665097de06.jpg
Russian forces obliterate Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer
Russian forces obliterate Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer
2023-10-12T10:33+0000
true
PT1M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian ministry of defense, ukrainian nato-supplied fh-70 howitzer, nato-supplied howitzer
russian ministry of defense, ukrainian nato-supplied fh-70 howitzer, nato-supplied howitzer
Watch Russian Forces Vaporize NATO-Supplied Ukrainian Howitzer
The much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 90,000-plus casualties.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing a Ukrainian NATO-supplied FH-70 howitzer getting destroyed in a strike.
The video shows the howitzer in a camouflaged firing position in a forest belt, and the strike that reduced both the howitzer and its ammunition to ashes.