Watch Russia's Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Area

The Russian 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers have been wrecking havoc on Ukrainian armored vehicles and manpower in the Kupyansk direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of troops from Battlegroup Zapad unleashing hell on the enemy. Having received data from the reconnaissance units, the artillery detachments move to launch strikes at the specified locations. The Msta-S howitzers have been extremely efficient in wiping out Ukrainian strongholds, ammunition depots, manpower, and military equipment. Being the third version of the Msta, the self-propelled Msta 2S19M2 howitzer has a formidable fire rate of 10 rounds per minute, and is able to suppress enemy fire using a wide range of ammo.

