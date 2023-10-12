https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-russias-msta-s-howitzers-hammer-ukrainian-positions-in-kupyansk-area-1114131565.html
Watch Russia's Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Area
Watch Russia's Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Area
The Russian 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers have been wrecking havoc on Ukrainian armored vehicles and manpower in the Kupyansk direction.
2023-10-12T12:22+0000
2023-10-12T12:22+0000
2023-10-12T12:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
msta-s
russian forces
russian defense ministry
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114131765_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3256e239b730e6719c41c77c36db9323.png
The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of troops from Battlegroup Zapad unleashing hell on the enemy. Having received data from the reconnaissance units, the artillery detachments move to launch strikes at the specified locations. The Msta-S howitzers have been extremely efficient in wiping out Ukrainian strongholds, ammunition depots, manpower, and military equipment. Being the third version of the Msta, the self-propelled Msta 2S19M2 howitzer has a formidable fire rate of 10 rounds per minute, and is able to suppress enemy fire using a wide range of ammo.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114131765_123:0:1563:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4884ef74af04cdb59f27dc510bea94ed.png
Russian Msta-S Howitzers Strike Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Direction
Russian Msta-S Howitzers Strike Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Direction
2023-10-12T12:22+0000
true
PT0M42S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
msta-s, self-propelled howitzers, russian forces, russian artillery, artillery strike, msta 2s19m2, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
msta-s, self-propelled howitzers, russian forces, russian artillery, artillery strike, msta 2s19m2, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
Watch Russia's Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Positions in Kupyansk Area
The Russian 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers have been wreaking havoc on Ukrainian armored vehicles and manpower in the direction of Kupyansk.