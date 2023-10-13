https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/north-korea-to-respond-to-any-provocation-during-us-aircraft-carriers-visit-to-busan-1114162479.html

North Korea to Respond to Any Provocation During US Aircraft Carrier's Visit to Busan

The continuous deployment of the US strategic assets to the Korean peninsula indicates the systematization of the US attempts to unleash a nuclear war with the DPRK, which is ready to respond accordingly to an approaching nuclear attack, the North Korean state-run media said in an unattributed commentary.

The continuous deployment of US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula indicates the systematization of US attempts to unleash a nuclear war with the DPRK, which is ready to respond accordingly to an approaching nuclear attack, KCNA, North Korean state-run media, said in an unattributed commentary.The media outlet noted that the visit of US aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan to Busan and its participation in drills after the US and its allies formed a nuclear advisory group means that Washington has begun to systematize and intensify "nuclear attack attempts against the DPRK" and "unleashing a nuclear war" is becoming a reality.The DPRK has repeatedly declared its intention to suppress and repel "reckless attempts by the US and its pawns to start a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula" and that even "one bullet or shell" in the present situation could trigger a nuclear confrontation."The US must realize that its huge strategic assets have entered too dangerous waters. Our most powerful and immediate first strike will be carried out even against major US bases in and around the Korean Peninsula, not to mention the means of 'extended deterrence,'" the outlet writes.

