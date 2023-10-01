https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/north-korea-nato-and-us-asian-allies-are-cancer-tumor-1113833884.html

North Korea: NATO and US' Asian Allies are ‘Cancer Tumor’

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon Il slammed NATO as instigator of the Ukrainian crisis in a statement published by state-run news agency. He added that North Atlantic bloc and alliance between US, Japan and South Korea is a “cancer tumor” that puts international UN-based order into jeopardy.

The DPRK has described NATO and the Asian alliance between the US, Japan and South Korea as a “cancer tumor" that puts international UN-based order into jeopardy.According to North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon Il, the US-backed blocs are becoming “more dangerous,” not hiding their “aggressive and chauvinistic nature.”Im Chon Il added that the US is attempting to interfere in the friendly relations between Russia and North Korea. He stressed that American foreign policy reflects a "hegemony-oriented way of thinking based on the Cold War-style confrontation logic."Despite the hostile statements of the United States, North Korea will keep developing ties with Russia to protect peace and international justice, Im Chon added."The DPRK will further develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with the Russian Federation and other independent sovereign countries and thus deter the imperialists' military threat, provocation, high-handed and arbitrary practices and firmly defend peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the rest of the world," diplomat outlined.The US' approach to Russian-North Korean relations proves that the development of these relations is "the just way" for building peace and "genuine international justice," the statement read.Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia for the first time since 2019 and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East. Ahead of the negotiations, the two leaders inspected the launch pad of the Soyuz-2 spacecraft. When journalists asked whether Russia planned to help North Korea develop its space technologies, Putin replied that it was the very reason they came to the Vostochny Cosmodrone.Kim Jong Un left a brief but sincere entry in the book of honorary guests of the cosmodrome, writing, “The glory of Russia, which gave birth to the first space explorers, will be immortal."The North Korean leader went on to visit different parts of Russia’s Far East, including military facilities, and held talks with top Russian officials, including Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

