Over 78% of Russians Trust Putin, Nearly 75% Approve of President's Work - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by more than 78% of Russians, and almost 75% approve of his job performance, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.
The survey found that 78.3% of respondents said they trust the Russian president, while 17.8% indicated they do not. As many as 74.9% of Russians believe Putin is doing well in office versus 15% who expressed the opposite view.
The poll was conducted from October 2-8 among 1,600 adult Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 1% with a probability of 95%.
Meanwhile, a survey by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed that 74% of those sampled said they trust the Russian leader and 77% showed approval of his work, with 16% and 12% respectively disagreeing on this.
The FOM poll was conducted among 1,500 respondents from October 6-8 in 104 cities and towns of 53 Russian regions, with the statistical error not exceeding 3.6%.