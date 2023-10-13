https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/over-78-of-russians-trust-putin-nearly-75-approve-of-presidents-work---poll-1114167420.html

Over 78% of Russians Trust Putin, Nearly 75% Approve of President's Work - Poll

Over 78% of Russians Trust Putin, Nearly 75% Approve of President's Work - Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by more than 78% of Russians, and almost 75% approve of his job performance, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

2023-10-13T11:05+0000

2023-10-13T11:05+0000

2023-10-13T11:05+0000

russia

russia

public opinion foundation (fom)

russian public opinion research center (vciom)

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113301429_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_6fbc8bc67b57ff17534672bc4e30df23.jpg

The survey found that 78.3% of respondents said they trust the Russian president, while 17.8% indicated they do not. As many as 74.9% of Russians believe Putin is doing well in office versus 15% who expressed the opposite view. The poll was conducted from October 2-8 among 1,600 adult Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 1% with a probability of 95%. Meanwhile, a survey by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed that 74% of those sampled said they trust the Russian leader and 77% showed approval of his work, with 16% and 12% respectively disagreeing on this. The FOM poll was conducted among 1,500 respondents from October 6-8 in 104 cities and towns of 53 Russian regions, with the statistical error not exceeding 3.6%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/putin-trusted-by-777-of-russians---poll-1113390198.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russians trust putin, president's work, russian public opinion research center