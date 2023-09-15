Putin Trusted by 77.7% of Russians - Poll

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/putin-trusted-by-777-of-russians---poll-1113390198.html
More than 75% of Russians have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin, and over 70% approve of his performance, a new poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.
Only 15.7% of respondents do not approve of Putin’s performance as president, while 77.7% of those sampled said they trusted the Russian leader, and 74% approved of his performance, the survey showed. The poll found that 18.3% of respondents expressed mistrust in the Russian president. The survey was conducted from September 4-10 among 1,600 Russian citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 1%.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 75% of Russians have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin, and over 70% approve of his performance, a new poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.
Only 15.7% of respondents do not approve of Putin’s performance as president, while 77.7% of those sampled said they trusted the Russian leader
, and 74% approved of his performance
, the survey showed.
The poll found that 18.3% of respondents expressed mistrust in the Russian president.
The survey was conducted from September 4-10 among 1,600 Russian citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 1%.