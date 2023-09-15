https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/putin-trusted-by-777-of-russians---poll-1113390198.html

Putin Trusted by 77.7% of Russians - Poll

Putin Trusted by 77.7% of Russians - Poll

More than 75% of Russians have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin, and over 70% approve of his performance, a new poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

2023-09-15T09:45+0000

2023-09-15T09:45+0000

2023-09-15T09:45+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russian public opinion research center (vciom)

poll

survey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105707846_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_642b7aa2d6e67788b92c1bd72590f2f5.jpg

Only 15.7% of respondents do not approve of Putin’s performance as president, while 77.7% of those sampled said they trusted the Russian leader, and 74% approved of his performance, the survey showed. The poll found that 18.3% of respondents expressed mistrust in the Russian president. The survey was conducted from September 4-10 among 1,600 Russian citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 1%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/new-poll-reveals-more-public-concerns-over-bidens-age-performance-in-office---1113196266.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/just-1-in-10-americans-believe-democracy-working-well-for-us-poll-finds-1111886509.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, poll, survey