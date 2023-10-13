International
Putin to Attend CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on Friday
Putin to Attend CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the CIS Council of Heads of State to be held in Bishkek on Friday.
During the summit, the CIS leaders will sum up the results of the interaction within the organization in 2023, identify key goals for the future and exchange views on the latest global and regional developments. The Russian president will also brief his counterparts on the priorities of Russia's CIS chairmanship in 2024. Putin is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, to discuss regional security issues and the operation of the Russian military base in Tajikistan. This will be the Russian president's first foreign visit in 2023.
04:26 GMT 13.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the CIS Council of Heads of State to be held in Bishkek on Friday.
During the summit, the CIS leaders will sum up the results of the interaction within the organization in 2023, identify key goals for the future and exchange views on the latest global and regional developments. The Russian president will also brief his counterparts on the priorities of Russia's CIS chairmanship in 2024.
Putin is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, to discuss regional security issues and the operation of the Russian military base in Tajikistan.
This will be the Russian president's first foreign visit in 2023.
