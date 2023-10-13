https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/researchers-unveil-stunning-new-brain-atlas-that-charts-over-3000-brain-cell-types-1114158773.html

Researchers Unveil Stunning New ‘Brain Atlas’ That Charts Over 3,000 Brain Cell Types

Researchers Unveil Stunning New ‘Brain Atlas’ That Charts Over 3,000 Brain Cell Types

A consortium of scientists unveiled a detailed portrait of the human brain, mapping over 3,000 distinct types of brain cells responsible for emotions, thoughts, memories, and various neurological disorders.

2023-10-13T02:26+0000

2023-10-13T02:26+0000

2023-10-13T02:23+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

brain

brain

neurons

neurology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103549/22/1035492246_0:86:1048:676_1920x0_80_0_0_15d2b1d16da8abacde6e77afd5230c2d.jpg

Scientists unveiled an astonishing detailed draft of the human brain on Thursday that includes a catalog of over 3,000 distinct cell types, providing the most detailed map to date.Over a century ago, Spanish neuroscientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal made intricate sketches of different brain cells; however, the human brain's vast complexity, housing a staggering 86 billion neurons, presented a daunting challenge for comprehensive classification. The BRAIN initiative, initiated a decade ago, revolutionized the classification by employing molecular characteristics, including gene activity, to identify diverse cell types.Researchers used this technique to analyze three human brain donors and uncovered thousands of distinct cell types, providing a number that far surpasses cell types in other organs, such as the lung, by a significant margin.The significance of this breakthrough lies not only in the comprehensive description but in the possibilities it opens up. Scientists aim to understand how these cell types are interconnected, their functions within brain circuits, how they evolve over time, and their roles in neurological diseases.The project has already yielded insights into the impact of inflammation on the brain's cellular level and is investigating the brains of individuals with conditions such as schizophrenia and autism for potential alterations.The development also promises to advance the understanding of conditions like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, still shrouded in mystery regarding their onset and mechanisms. Many promising drugs that work in laboratory experiments often fail in human trials, and officials believe the latest research will guide scientists in determining when animal models or brain organoids can provide accurate approximations of the human brain.Although this represents a significant milestone, insiders have noted that it's just the beginning of a project that will span many years. The BRAIN initiative has been likened to sending a spaceship to a new planet, providing a glimpse of the vast complexity within the human brain, which may be the most intricate object known in the universe.The findings were presented as part of 21 scientific papers published across three different journals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/new-research-shows-pregnancy-can-alter-the-structure-of-ones-brain-1114051398.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/clockwork-mind-scientists-pinpoint-brain-part-in-charge-of-time-perception-1112058802.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

brain cell, what types of brain cells are there, neurons, brain atlas, brain research through advancing innovative neurotechnologies initiative, what is brain initiative, how does our brain work