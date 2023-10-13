https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/revolutionizing-astronomy-ai-tool-detects-classifies--shares-its-first-ever-supernova-1114185221.html

Revolutionizing Astronomy: AI Tool Detects, Classifies & Shares Its First-Ever Supernova

Revolutionizing Astronomy: AI Tool Detects, Classifies & Shares Its First-Ever Supernova

Astronomers witnessed a historic moment as the Bright Transient Survey Bot AI technology took center stage in astronomy with the successful detection, classification, and sharing of a supernova.

A new artificial intelligence tool called the Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) has autonomously detected, classified, and confirmed its first supernova, marking a feat that significantly accelerates the discovery and understanding of celestial beings.Traditionally, human observers worked alongside robotic telescopes to detect and analyze supernovae. These telescopes would capture images of the night sky repeatedly, searching for new sources, and when a potential supernova was identified, humans would take over, carefully verifying the candidates and executing spectroscopic observations, which are essential to confirm a supernova's existence.However, the BTSbot revolutionizes this process. The AI tool, trained using over 1.4 million historical images from various sources, including confirmed supernovae and other celestial phenomena, can autonomously detect and classify supernovae candidates. The innovative system streamlines the process, eliminating the need for human intervention.The impact of this development is twofold. Not only does it expedite the analysis and classification of supernovae, but it also reduces the margin for human error. With the AI system now online, researchers can allocate their time to other aspects of their work, accelerating the pace of discovery in the field of astronomy.In a test of the BTSbot's capabilities, it successfully identified a supernova candidate, SN2023tyk, just days after its discovery by the robotic observatory, the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). The AI system then autonomously requested the supernova's spectrum from the Palomar Observatory, where another robotic telescope, the SED Machine, conducted in-depth observations. Caltech's SNIascore subsequently determined that SN2023tyk was a Type Ia supernova, and the discovery was shared with the astronomical community.The groundbreaking achievement, made possible through the collaboration of astronomers from Northwestern, Caltech, University of Minnesota, Liverpool John Moores University, and Stockholm University, promises to reshape the way we study supernovae and gain insights into the life cycles of stars and the creation of elements like carbon, iron, and gold through the cosmic explosions.

