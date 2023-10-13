https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/russia-china-trade-in-first-nine-months-of-2023-up-295-to-1764-bln---chinese-customs-1114161977.html

Russia-China Trade in First Nine Months of 2023 Up 29.5% to $176.4 Bln - Chinese Customs

Russia-China trade in January-September 2023 grew 29.5 percent to $176.4 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China supplied goods to Russia worth $81.4 billion, an increase of 56.9 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 12.7 percent to $94.9 billion.US-China trade in January-September 2023 decreased 14 percent year-on-year to $495.9 billion, the customs said.Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period shrunk 16.4 percent year-on-year to $372.2 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 6 percent to $123.7 billion.In 2022, China-US trade grew 0.6 percent to $759.427 billion.

