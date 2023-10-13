International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/russia-china-trade-in-first-nine-months-of-2023-up-295-to-1764-bln---chinese-customs-1114161977.html
Russia-China Trade in First Nine Months of 2023 Up 29.5% to $176.4 Bln - Chinese Customs
Russia-China Trade in First Nine Months of 2023 Up 29.5% to $176.4 Bln - Chinese Customs
Russia-China trade in January-September 2023 grew 29.5 percent to $176.4 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.
2023-10-13T04:33+0000
2023-10-13T04:33+0000
economy
china
russia
trade
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107957856_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9145663f511acb01921b9e30df1bce08.jpg
During the reporting period, China supplied goods to Russia worth $81.4 billion, an increase of 56.9 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 12.7 percent to $94.9 billion.US-China trade in January-September 2023 decreased 14 percent year-on-year to $495.9 billion, the customs said.Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period shrunk 16.4 percent year-on-year to $372.2 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 6 percent to $123.7 billion.In 2022, China-US trade grew 0.6 percent to $759.427 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/growing-use-of-yuan-in-russia-china-trade-eroding-dollar-dominance-1113729588.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107957856_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10b977092d1f254158239e8decc1361c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china trade, china's general administration of customs, chinese customs
russia-china trade, china's general administration of customs, chinese customs

Russia-China Trade in First Nine Months of 2023 Up 29.5% to $176.4 Bln - Chinese Customs

04:33 GMT 13.10.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankRussian and Chinese flags at the negotiating table during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at the G20 summit in India, March 2, 2023.
Russian and Chinese flags at the negotiating table during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at the G20 summit in India, March 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia-China trade in January-September 2023 grew 29.5 percent to $176.4 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.
During the reporting period, China supplied goods to Russia worth $81.4 billion, an increase of 56.9 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 12.7 percent to $94.9 billion.
Rubles and yuans - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Economy
Growing Use Of Yuan In Russia-China Trade 'Eroding Dollar Dominance'
27 September, 13:24 GMT
US-China trade in January-September 2023 decreased 14 percent year-on-year to $495.9 billion, the customs said.
Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period shrunk 16.4 percent year-on-year to $372.2 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 6 percent to $123.7 billion.
In 2022, China-US trade grew 0.6 percent to $759.427 billion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала