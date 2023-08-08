https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/russia-china-trade-in-january-july-2023-up-365-to-1341-bln-1112452301.html

Russia-China Trade in January-July 2023 Up 36.5% to $134.1 Bln

Russia-China trade in January-July 2023 grew by 36.5 percent to $134.104 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China imported goods to Russia worth $62.545 billion, an increase of 73.4 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 15.1 percent to $71.559 billion. Separately, in July, trade between the two countries amounted to $19.488 billion: Russia supplied goods worth $9.208 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $10.280 billion to Russia.US-China trade in January-July 2023 decreased 15.4 percent to $381.514 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period shrunk 18.6 percent year on year to $281.655 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 4.7 percent to $99.859 billion.Separately, in July, trade between the two countries amounted to $54.322 billion: the US supplied goods worth $12.009 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $42.313 billion to the US.

