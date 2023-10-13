https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/some-1mln-people-in-gaza-have-no-safe-shelter-from-israels-strikes---unicef-1114167548.html

Some 1Mln People in Gaza Have No Safe Shelter From Israel's Strikes - UNICEF

Some 1Mln People in Gaza Have No Safe Shelter From Israel's Strikes - UNICEF

As many as 1 million people in the Gaza Strip are unable to find a safe shelter, with a large number of children among victims of Israel's shelling carried out in response to the attack launched by Palestinian movement Hamas, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.

2023-10-13T11:07+0000

2023-10-13T11:07+0000

2023-10-13T11:07+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

the united nations (un)

gaza strip

middle east

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

gaza

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114049720_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff464a9cc0fa3980e9f86a1a121b618.jpg

"We are horrified by the scenes coming out of Gaza. Large number of children among the victims. 1 million people with nowhere safe to go. This is unacceptable and the violence should stop immediately," the organization's regional office in the Middle East and North Africa wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged civilians of Gaza City to evacuate southward "for their own safety." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Israeli military had also notified the UN that the population of Gaza north and the UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours. The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying that it was "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences." On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/state-of-shock-how-is-israel-dealing-with-hamas-offensive-1114146934.html

gaza strip

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

people in gaza, gaza strip, united nations children's fund