International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/some-1mln-people-in-gaza-have-no-safe-shelter-from-israels-strikes---unicef-1114167548.html
Some 1Mln People in Gaza Have No Safe Shelter From Israel's Strikes - UNICEF
Some 1Mln People in Gaza Have No Safe Shelter From Israel's Strikes - UNICEF
As many as 1 million people in the Gaza Strip are unable to find a safe shelter, with a large number of children among victims of Israel's shelling carried out in response to the attack launched by Palestinian movement Hamas, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.
2023-10-13T11:07+0000
2023-10-13T11:07+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
the united nations (un)
gaza strip
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
gaza
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114049720_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff464a9cc0fa3980e9f86a1a121b618.jpg
"We are horrified by the scenes coming out of Gaza. Large number of children among the victims. 1 million people with nowhere safe to go. This is unacceptable and the violence should stop immediately," the organization's regional office in the Middle East and North Africa wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged civilians of Gaza City to evacuate southward "for their own safety." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Israeli military had also notified the UN that the population of Gaza north and the UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours. The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying that it was "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences." On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/state-of-shock-how-is-israel-dealing-with-hamas-offensive-1114146934.html
gaza strip
gaza
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114049720_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83b2bdc93b3618ea1c802b8dc5791839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
people in gaza, gaza strip, united nations children's fund
people in gaza, gaza strip, united nations children's fund

Some 1Mln People in Gaza Have No Safe Shelter From Israel's Strikes - UNICEF

11:07 GMT 13.10.2023
© AP Photo / Fatima ShbairSmoke rises after the Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip
Smoke rises after the Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 1 million people in the Gaza Strip are unable to find a safe shelter, with a large number of children among victims of Israel's shelling carried out in response to the attack launched by Palestinian movement Hamas, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.
"We are horrified by the scenes coming out of Gaza. Large number of children among the victims. 1 million people with nowhere safe to go. This is unacceptable and the violence should stop immediately," the organization's regional office in the Middle East and North Africa wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged civilians of Gaza City to evacuate southward "for their own safety." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Israeli military had also notified the UN that the population of Gaza north and the UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours. The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying that it was "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences."
Israeli soldiers take position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
Analysis
State of Shock: How is Israel Dealing With Hamas Offensive?
02:48 GMT
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала