Israel Defense Forces Says Prepares for Further Steps on Operation in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intends to continue launching massive strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, further steps in the operation are being prepared, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.

"We intend to continue massive attacks on Gaza. We are preparing the next steps in the Gaza war and are ready to deploy forces in all arenas. Anyone who approaches the security fence will die," Hagari said in a televised address. Hundreds of thousands of residents of northern Gaza have heard the IDF's call and have fled the area, he said, adding that the IDF continues to distribute leaflets about evacuation routes and paths.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On October 9, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

