As US and UK Send Armed Forces to Israel, Who Else is Escalating the Conflict?

As US and UK Send Armed Forces to Israel, Who Else is Escalating the Conflict?

Israel has compared Saturday's breakout from the besieged Gaza Strip by Hamas and other groups to the Nazi genocide of millions of Jews and others. Western allies have pledged full backing for Israel's military offensive.

The UK has joined the US in sending naval forces to back Israel following the latest escalation of its conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories — but will other NATO members follow suit?British ResponseBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday that he had ordered to Royal Navy amphibious warfare ships to sail for the eastern Mediterranean, along with Royal Air Force (RAF) P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft "to deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region, and offer deterrence and assurance."The vessels are the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Argus, a Littoral Strike Ship fitted out with a 100-bed medical complex to receive casualties, and the RFA Lyme Bay, an amphibious assault ship. The ships are reportedly carrying a detachment of Royal Marine Commandos and three Merlin medium-lift transport helicopters — strongly suggesting planning for an operation to rescue some of the British citizens believed to have been taken hostage in the coastal enclave of Gaza.The move contradicted assurances by Sunak's spokesman earlier in the week that there were "no plans to redeploy UK military assets to Israel."US DeploymentThe British move follows the US deployment of a the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier and its supporting battlegroup, along with other military units to the Mediterranean and Middle East to threaten Hamas' allies Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.Two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers redeployed to RAF Fairford in the south-west of England on Thursday, with another pair expected to arrive on Saturday.GermanyGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also offered military aid to Israel on Thursday.Two Israeli-made IAI Eitan armed drones — designated Heron TP for export — sold to the Bundeswehr armed forces will be lent back to Israel for use in the conflict. German personnel were already in Israel, training to use the systems."There is only one place for Germany — that place is at Israel’s side," Scholz told the Buundestag parliament on Thursday morning, adding that his government would "immediately examine and also grant" any further requests from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Speaking during a visit to the Belgian capital Brussels, some to the NATO headquarters, Pistorius said the German government would also consider an Israeli request for ammunition for its naval fleet.The chancellor also warned Hezbollah, the Lebanese Islamic resistance movement that saw off Israel's 2006 invasion of its northern neighbour, against opening a sceond front.

