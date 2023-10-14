https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/israeli-armed-forces-say-launched-retaliatory-strikes-after-shelling-from-syria-1114204352.html
Israeli Armed Forces Say Launched Retaliatory Strikes After Shelling From Syria
The Israel Defense Forces attacked an airport in Syria in what they describe as a retaliatory attack.
2023-10-14T22:09+0000
Israeli Armed Forces Say Launched Retaliatory Strikes After Shelling From Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli armed forces carried out retaliatory strikes after Israeli settlements were shelled from Syrian territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.
"Following the initial report regarding sirens sounded in the communities of Avnei Eitan and Alma, IDF artillery is currently striking the origin of the shooting in Syria," the IDF said on Telegram.
The IDF added later that two rockets fired from Syria were not intercepted by the air defense and fell in an open area.
Later on Saturday, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported that two rockets hit the runway at Aleppo International Airport. However, the broadcaster did not say who carried out the attack.
Earlier this week, Israel declared a state of war and launched an operation in the Gaza strip against Hamas and announced a complete blockade of food, water and electricity in the area. On Thursday, Israel told the population of northern Gaza - roughly 1.1 million people - to evacuate to southern Gaza within 24 hours. The UN, Amnesty international and multiple governments have urged Israel to revoke the order.
On Thursday, Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes has simultaneously hit two airports in the country, causing flights in Damascus and Aleppo to be diverted.