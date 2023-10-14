LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Attack Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon

International
Last week, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel, killing hundreds of people on both sides of the conflict. Israel declared a state of war with Hamas and announced a complete water, electricity and food blockade of the Gaza Strip.
2023
Last week, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel, killing hundreds of people on both sides of the conflict. Israel declared a state of war with Hamas and announced a complete water, electricity and food blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On Thursday, the spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the Israeli military had notified the United Nations that the entire population of Gaza north - approximately 1.1 million people - and UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours. The UN urged Israel to revoke the order because it would be impossible to carry out so large an evacuation in such a short time.
Many countries across the globe have started evacuating their citizens from Israel while the conflict continues to escalate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the parties to the conflict to use diplomacy rather than military force to find a way to end hostilities and return to the negotiating process. The participants in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must think about the civilian population despite the serious escalation of actions on both sides, Vladimir Putin said.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
04:51 GMT 14.10.2023
Hamas Holds More Than 120 Civilians Hostage in Gaza - IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Palestinian movement Hamas is holding captive more than 120 civilians in the Gaza Strip.
"Over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Earlier reports said about 150 Israelis could be held captive by Hamas; there was no exact information how many of them were civilians and military personnel.
04:37 GMT 14.10.2023
Austria Evacuated Over 430 People From Israel in Two Days - Foreign Ministry
The Austrian Foreign Ministry organized the evacuation of more than 430 people from Israel in two days.
“Today, the last evacuation flight from Israel, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, landed in Vienna. In 48 hours, we took more than 430 people out of the crisis zone,” the ministry said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The first plane carrying Austrian citizens evacuated from Israel arrived in Vienna on Thursday afternoon, with 176 people on board. It was assumed that holders of Austrian citizenship would be evacuated by a military plane on Wednesday, but it could not take off due to a technical malfunction.
04:37 GMT 14.10.2023
Rallies in Support of Israel, Palestine Held in Washington
Rallies in support of both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were held in the center of Washington, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Both protests involved at least several hundred people: the pro-Israel one took place near the White House (Freedom Plaza), the pro-Palestinian one took place near the Washington Post building. The police did not interfere.
Pro-Palestinian rallies took place not only in the US capital. Similar events were held in Chicago, New York and Portland.
04:36 GMT 14.10.2023
Israel Defense Forces Says Attacked Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had attacked the positions of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon after an unidentified object infiltrated Israel.
"A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terror target in southern Lebanon in response to the infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel and fire on an IDF UAV. The IDF intercepted the infiltrating aerial object and the fire on the IDF UAV," the IDF said on Telegram.
