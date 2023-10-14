LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Attack Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon

On Thursday, the spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the Israeli military had notified the United Nations that the entire population of Gaza north - approximately 1.1 million people - and UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours. The UN urged Israel to revoke the order because it would be impossible to carry out so large an evacuation in such a short time.
Many countries across the globe have started evacuating their citizens from Israel while the conflict continues to escalate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the parties to the conflict to use diplomacy rather than military force to find a way to end hostilities and return to the negotiating process. The participants in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must think about the civilian population despite the serious escalation of actions on both sides, Vladimir Putin said.
