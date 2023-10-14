LIVE UPDATES: Israel Defense Forces Attack Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon

Hamas Holds More Than 120 Civilians Hostage in Gaza - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Palestinian movement Hamas is holding captive more than 120 civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"Over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier reports said about 150 Israelis could be held captive by Hamas; there was no exact information how many of them were civilians and military personnel.