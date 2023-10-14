https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/love-it-or-leave-it-desantis-tells-people-to-get-out-of-country-1114204185.html
Love it or Leave it, DeSantis Tells People to 'Get Out' of Country
2023-10-14T21:35+0000
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Saturday that people who do not share American values should not be allowed to come to the US, adding that these people should "get out" of the country.
"In my view, nobody has the right to come to this country and if you don't like this country then you should get out of this country. You should not allowed to come here in the first place if you don't share the values of the United States of America," DeSantis said in an address published on X.
The governor also criticized people who are taking part in demonstrations in the US in support of Palestinian movement Hamas.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On October 9, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
DeSantis is running for the Republican nomination for President. He currently trails front runner former US President Donald Trump by roughly 30 points, according to poll aggregators.