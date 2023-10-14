https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/us-sends-2nd-strike-group-with-aircraft-carrier-to-eastern-mediterranean---secretary-1114204950.html
US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary
US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has decided to send the second strike group with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean... 14.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-14T23:33+0000
2023-10-14T23:33+0000
2023-10-14T23:33+0000
military
us central command (centcom)
hamas
israel
us
eastern mediterranean
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:107:2304:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_bd460709f8c084c5c1e0e483c45a47a4.jpg
On Tuesday, the US Central Command said that the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to deter the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He noted that the second strike group includes USS Philippine Sea guided-missile cruiser, USS Gravely and USS Mason guided-missile destroyers and Carrier Air Wing 3 with nine aircraft squadrons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/washingtons-goals-to-transfer-us-aircraft-carrier-to-east-mediterranean-unclear---erdogan-1114074141.html
israel
eastern mediterranean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7473a16d090466c4c0048b4d871424.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us central command (centcom), hamas, israel, us, eastern mediterranean
us central command (centcom), hamas, israel, us, eastern mediterranean
US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has decided to send the second strike group with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean amid the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the US Central Command said that the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to deter the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean … The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week," Austin said in a statement.
He noted that the second strike group includes USS Philippine Sea guided-missile cruiser, USS Gravely and USS Mason guided-missile destroyers and Carrier Air Wing 3 with nine aircraft squadrons.