US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has decided to send the second strike group with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean... 14.10.2023, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, the US Central Command said that the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to deter the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He noted that the second strike group includes USS Philippine Sea guided-missile cruiser, USS Gravely and USS Mason guided-missile destroyers and Carrier Air Wing 3 with nine aircraft squadrons.

