International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/us-sends-2nd-strike-group-with-aircraft-carrier-to-eastern-mediterranean---secretary-1114204950.html
US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary
US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has decided to send the second strike group with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean... 14.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-14T23:33+0000
2023-10-14T23:33+0000
military
us central command (centcom)
hamas
israel
us
eastern mediterranean
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:107:2304:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_bd460709f8c084c5c1e0e483c45a47a4.jpg
On Tuesday, the US Central Command said that the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to deter the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He noted that the second strike group includes USS Philippine Sea guided-missile cruiser, USS Gravely and USS Mason guided-missile destroyers and Carrier Air Wing 3 with nine aircraft squadrons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/washingtons-goals-to-transfer-us-aircraft-carrier-to-east-mediterranean-unclear---erdogan-1114074141.html
israel
eastern mediterranean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7473a16d090466c4c0048b4d871424.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us central command (centcom), hamas, israel, us, eastern mediterranean
us central command (centcom), hamas, israel, us, eastern mediterranean

US Sends 2nd Strike Group With Aircraft Carrier to Eastern Mediterranean - Secretary

23:33 GMT 14.10.2023
© AFP 2023A picture taken on June 13, 2013 shows the American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower crossing the Suez canal off the coast of Ismailia port city, east of Cairo
A picture taken on June 13, 2013 shows the American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower crossing the Suez canal off the coast of Ismailia port city, east of Cairo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has decided to send the second strike group with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean amid the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the US Central Command said that the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to deter the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean … The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week," Austin said in a statement.
He noted that the second strike group includes USS Philippine Sea guided-missile cruiser, USS Gravely and USS Mason guided-missile destroyers and Carrier Air Wing 3 with nine aircraft squadrons.
The pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is seen after a visit by US President Donald Trump in Newport News, Virginia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
World
Washington's Goals to Transfer US Aircraft Carrier to East Mediterranean Unclear - Erdogan
10 October, 16:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала