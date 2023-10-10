https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/washingtons-goals-to-transfer-us-aircraft-carrier-to-east-mediterranean-unclear---erdogan-1114074141.html

Washington's Goals to Transfer US Aircraft Carrier to East Mediterranean Unclear - Erdogan

The transfer of a US aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean raises questions about the goals of this decision of Washington, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the United States, amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is sending the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and strengthening aviation units in the region. The aircraft carrier strike group, in addition to the aircraft carrier itself, includes a missile cruiser and four destroyers that carry guided missile weapons. "The US is sending its aircraft carrier to Israel. I have a question about what an US aircraft carrier is doing in Israel? It will participate in very serious mass killings, striking Gaza with its boats and planes located around the aircraft carrier," Erdogan told a briefing in Ankara.

