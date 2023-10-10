International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/washingtons-goals-to-transfer-us-aircraft-carrier-to-east-mediterranean-unclear---erdogan-1114074141.html
Washington's Goals to Transfer US Aircraft Carrier to East Mediterranean Unclear - Erdogan
Washington's Goals to Transfer US Aircraft Carrier to East Mediterranean Unclear - Erdogan
The transfer of a US aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean raises questions about the goals of this decision of Washington, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T16:40+0000
2023-10-10T16:40+0000
world
us
recep tayyip erdogan
east mediterranean
aircraft carrier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105420/94/1054209434_0:173:3997:2421_1920x0_80_0_0_555eefea4f41e3b73aa4f51c72873f29.jpg
Earlier in the week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the United States, amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is sending the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and strengthening aviation units in the region. The aircraft carrier strike group, in addition to the aircraft carrier itself, includes a missile cruiser and four destroyers that carry guided missile weapons. "The US is sending its aircraft carrier to Israel. I have a question about what an US aircraft carrier is doing in Israel? It will participate in very serious mass killings, striking Gaza with its boats and planes located around the aircraft carrier," Erdogan told a briefing in Ankara.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/us-deploying-carrier-strike-group-to-eastern-mediterranean-amid-hamas-attacks---pentagon-1114021850.html
east mediterranean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105420/94/1054209434_269:0:3729:2595_1920x0_80_0_0_91e8d61c8563c67b362967e43557fa93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us carrier strike group, uss gerald ford aircraft carrier
us carrier strike group, uss gerald ford aircraft carrier

Washington's Goals to Transfer US Aircraft Carrier to East Mediterranean Unclear - Erdogan

16:40 GMT 10.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB The pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is seen after a visit by US President Donald Trump in Newport News, Virginia
The pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is seen after a visit by US President Donald Trump in Newport News, Virginia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The transfer of a US aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean raises questions about the goals of this decision of Washington, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the United States, amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is sending the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and strengthening aviation units in the region. The aircraft carrier strike group, in addition to the aircraft carrier itself, includes a missile cruiser and four destroyers that carry guided missile weapons.
"The US is sending its aircraft carrier to Israel. I have a question about what an US aircraft carrier is doing in Israel? It will participate in very serious mass killings, striking Gaza with its boats and planes located around the aircraft carrier," Erdogan told a briefing in Ankara.
The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2023
World
US Deploying Carrier Strike Group to Eastern Mediterranean Amid Hamas Attacks - Pentagon
8 October, 17:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала