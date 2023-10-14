https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/wildfire-smoke-remains-inside-homes-long-after-blazes-break-out-study-finds-1114187218.html
Wildfire Smoke Remains Inside Homes Long After Blazes Break Out, Study Finds
New research from Colorado State University sheds light on the persistent presence of wildfire smoke in homes, even after the flames are extinguished and winds change direction.
Officials earlier marked the 2023 wildfire season as being historic, with blazes in Canada causing smoke and haze to become so severe that traces were found as far south as the US state of Florida.
New research from Colorado State University has shed light on the persistent presence of wildfire smoke in homes, long after the flames are extinguished and winds change direction.
The study highlights that wildfire smoke particles can attach themselves to indoor surfaces like carpets, drapes and countertops, thereby prolonging exposure for occupants and potentially causing health problems.
However, the research also emphasizes that simple cleaning measures such as vacuuming, dusting, or mopping can significantly reduce exposure and associated health risks.
"This research shows that events like the Marshall Fire in Colorado, the wildfires in Canada and the recent fires in Hawaii present serious exposure potential—not just when they occur but well after. This paper is a key initial step towards providing actionable and practical information on how to protect yourself and clean your home," said professor Delphine Farmer, who led the research.
To investigate how smoke infiltrates and persists in buildings, researchers conducted controlled smoke injections using pine wood chips in a residential testing facility operated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Maryland. The facility allowed them to monitor the movement and transformation of smoke particles in real time without disrupting smoke behavior.
The team analyzed various phases of compounds developed from the smoke, focusing on the gas-phase. Collaborating with researchers from other institutions, they compared findings across different states to confirm their observations.
The interdisciplinary approach to indoor air quality research could be applicable to other large air pollution events, such as train derailments. The study drew upon prior research on the effects of cigarette smoke to inform its approach. While cigarette smoke produces specific compounds with known health risks, wildfire smoke was found to leave behind a diverse array of organic compounds on surfaces.
The research indicates that the amount of smoke residue on surfaces is proportional to the cleaned surface area, suggesting that simple cleaning practices, including addressing often-overlooked spaces like cabinets and HVAC systems, can immediately reduce exposure.
Looking ahead, the team aims to explore the effectiveness of different cleaning methods and potential solutions, such as replacing drywall when necessary.
Furthermore, the team has received funding for research into how smog behaves similarly to wildfire smoke within homes, which will be particularly significant in regions like Colorado, where ground-level ozone pollution remains a concern. The goal is to understand how energy-efficient building design can mitigate these risks, providing practical solutions for residents.
The study was published in the Science Advances
journal.