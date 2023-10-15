https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/iranian-foreign-minister-meets-with-head-of-hamas-political-bureau-in-qatar-1114206567.html
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar and discussed the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, regional news agency reported on Saturday.
2023-10-15T05:14+0000
2023-10-15T05:14+0000
2023-10-15T05:14+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
iran
hamas
hezbollah
palestine
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_0:143:3071:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7e02fe5e9544a4d3b61a213ae44fceb5.jpg
Earlier this week, Amirabdollahian paid official visits to the countries of the Middle East - Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. On Friday, the Iranian minister met in Beirut with Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanon's Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/iran-warns-israel-that-escalation-in-gaza-conflict-threatens-regional-war---reports-1114206023.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_251:0:2980:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_78a9bdfbdd33abc909267026ba438f23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine-israel conflict, middle east, iran, hezbollah, hamas, middle east crisis, middle east conflict
palestine-israel conflict, middle east, iran, hezbollah, hamas, middle east crisis, middle east conflict
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar and discussed the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, regional news agency reported on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Amirabdollahian paid official visits to the countries of the Middle East - Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. On Friday, the Iranian minister met in Beirut with Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanon's Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.