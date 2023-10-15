International
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar and discussed the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, regional news agency reported on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Amirabdollahian paid official visits to the countries of the Middle East - Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. On Friday, the Iranian minister met in Beirut with Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanon's Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
05:14 GMT 15.10.2023
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar and discussed the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, regional news agency reported on Saturday.
