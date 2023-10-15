https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/iran-warns-israel-that-escalation-in-gaza-conflict-threatens-regional-war---reports-1114206023.html

Iran Warns Israel that Escalation in Gaza Conflict Threatens Regional War - Reports

Iran Warns Israel that Escalation in Gaza Conflict Threatens Regional War - Reports

Amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, Iran has issued a warning to Israel through the UN, cautioning against further escalation in the conflict, reports US media.

2023-10-15T03:52+0000

2023-10-15T03:52+0000

2023-10-15T03:52+0000

world

middle east

iran

israel

gaza

hamas

the united nations (un)

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

hossein amir-abdollahian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114136779_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8618a93031c4e37df6dfbbebe508c30c.jpg

The situation is of significant international concern as the conflict between Hamas and Israel holds the potential to escalate into a regional war if Iran becomes directly or indirectly involved. The warning sent by Iran to Israel through the UN coincides with the US' efforts to deter Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah or others from entering the conflict, claims US media. The US has deployed an aircraft carrier group and fighter jets to the region to reinforce its stance.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with UN envoy to the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, in Beirut, reports US media quoting diplomatic sources. During this meeting, Wennesland implored Amir-Abdollahian to help prevent the conflict from spilling over into the broader Middle East region.In response, the Iranian foreign minister conveyed Iran's reluctance to see the situation evolve into a regional war. He also expressed Iran's willingness to aid in the release of civilians held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. However, he emphasized that Iran has "red lines" and would respond if Israel continues its military operation, particularly if it proceeds with a ground offensive in Gaza.Wennesland, in turn, relayed Iran's message to Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and other officials. The meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Wennesland focused on diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages, de-escalation, and the prevention of a broader conflict in the region.In a briefing with reporters in Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian, who had previously met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, called on Israel to cease its actions against Gaza's civilians, warning that time was running out. He also alluded to potential scenarios prepared by Hezbollah and the consequences they could bring, mentioning that any actions by the resistance would have a significant impact on Israel.The conflict, which began on October 7, has resulted in ongoing heavy bombardments in the Gaza Strip by Israel in response to a prior attack by Hamas. Violence has also escalated along the Israel-Lebanon border and in the West Bank.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/us-tries-to-manufacture-consent-for-war-with-iran-by-blaming-tehran-for-israel-crisis-1114169021.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/why-biden-msm-spread-fakes-about-israel-palestine-crisis-without-repercussions-1114182902.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/who-does-russia-support-in-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1114177009.html

iran

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

middle east, hossein amir-abdollahian, hassan nasrallah, iran, israel, gaza, beirut, gaza strip, lebanon, west bank, hamas, hezbollah, the united nations un, israeli palestine conflict 2023, will iran attack israel, will iran protect gaza, will there be israel iran war