Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan - Seismological Centre
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan - Seismological Centre
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck western Afghanistan early on Sunday, the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114009516_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_935a946b2d5b8f996096089609342b06.jpg
The earthquake hit at 03:36 GMT 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) northwest of Herat, the seismologists said, adding that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. No casualties and damages have been reported. The area has been hit by several earthquakes in October. The death toll from the earthquakes in Herat has topped 2,400 people, the Afghan National Disasters Management Authority said. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the earthquakes have affected at least 11,585 people.
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan - Seismological Centre

05:40 GMT 15.10.2023
© AP Photo / Rodrigo AbdAn aerial view of the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, June 5, 2023. Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan's Herat province on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, the country's national disaster authority said.
An aerial view of the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, June 5, 2023. Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan's Herat province on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, the country's national disaster authority said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
© AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck western Afghanistan early on Sunday, the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed.
The earthquake hit at 03:36 GMT 32 kilometers (19.8 miles) northwest of Herat, the seismologists said, adding that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No casualties and damages have been reported.
The area has been hit by several earthquakes in October. The death toll from the earthquakes in Herat has topped 2,400 people, the Afghan National Disasters Management Authority said. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the earthquakes have affected at least 11,585 people.
