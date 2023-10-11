International
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Herat, according to the Europe-Mediterranean seismological center. 11.10.2023, Sputnik International
A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck the Herat province in western Afghanistan early on Wednesday, the data of the Europe-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed.The earthquake hit at 00:41 GMT 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) northwest of Herat, seismologists said, adding that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.The death toll from last week's powerful earthquakes in Herat has topped 2,400 people, the Afghan National Disasters Management Authority said. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the earthquakes have affected at least 11,585 people.
01:12 GMT 11.10.2023 (Updated: 01:26 GMT 11.10.2023)
Being updated
The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Herat, according to the Europe-Mediterranean seismological center.
A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck the Herat province in western Afghanistan early on Wednesday, the data of the Europe-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed.
The earthquake hit at 00:41 GMT 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) northwest of Herat, seismologists said, adding that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The death toll from last week's powerful earthquakes in Herat has topped 2,400 people, the Afghan National Disasters Management Authority said. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the earthquakes have affected at least 11,585 people.
World
Afghan Earthquake Death Toll Soars to 2,445 as Scenes of Devastation Emerge
8 October, 21:48 GMT
