Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed Completely

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive attempt early in June and quickly ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest...
06:56 GMT 15.10.2023 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 15.10.2023)
Being updated
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive attempt early in June and quickly ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, Ukraine lost over 90,000 troops, 557 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles
The Ukrainian counteroffensive has completely failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared in an interview with Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing offensive operations in different frontline ares, and that Russia is responding accordingly.
According to Putin, Russian troops are improving their positions throughout most of the region and are engaged in active defense, with notable improvements in certain areas.
"As for the counteroffensive, which is supposedly at a stalemate, it has failed completely. We know that the enemy is preparing new active offensive operations in certain areas of the frontline. We see it, and we know of it," Putin said.
"And we are responding accordingly," he added.