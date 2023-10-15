https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/putin-ukrainian-counteroffensive-failed-completely-1114208009.html

Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed Completely

Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed Completely

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive attempt early in June and quickly ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest... 15.10.2023, Sputnik International

2023-10-15T06:56+0000

2023-10-15T06:56+0000

2023-10-15T07:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106298_0:0:3034:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_99ba145aa9f5d4c6cddad2c15d7f83b2.jpg

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has completely failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared in an interview with Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin. He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing offensive operations in different frontline ares, and that Russia is responding accordingly.According to Putin, Russian troops are improving their positions throughout most of the region and are engaged in active defense, with notable improvements in certain areas. "And we are responding accordingly," he added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, vladimir putin