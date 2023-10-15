International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/putin-ukrainian-counteroffensive-failed-completely-1114208009.html
Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed Completely
Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed Completely
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive attempt early in June and quickly ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest... 15.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-15T06:56+0000
2023-10-15T07:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106298_0:0:3034:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_99ba145aa9f5d4c6cddad2c15d7f83b2.jpg
The Ukrainian counteroffensive has completely failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared in an interview with Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin. He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing offensive operations in different frontline ares, and that Russia is responding accordingly.According to Putin, Russian troops are improving their positions throughout most of the region and are engaged in active defense, with notable improvements in certain areas. "And we are responding accordingly," he added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106298_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8c64fe403332c84cbc9f01a44aabddf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, vladimir putin
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, vladimir putin

Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed Completely

06:56 GMT 15.10.2023 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 15.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the REW-2023 forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the REW-2023 forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive attempt early in June and quickly ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, Ukraine lost over 90,000 troops, 557 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles
The Ukrainian counteroffensive has completely failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared in an interview with Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing offensive operations in different frontline ares, and that Russia is responding accordingly.
According to Putin, Russian troops are improving their positions throughout most of the region and are engaged in active defense, with notable improvements in certain areas.
"As for the counteroffensive, which is supposedly at a stalemate, it has failed completely. We know that the enemy is preparing new active offensive operations in certain areas of the frontline. We see it, and we know of it," Putin said.
"And we are responding accordingly," he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала