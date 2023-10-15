https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/putin-xi-to-find-time-for-trustful-personal-conversation---kremlin-1114212649.html

Putin, Xi to Find Time for Trustful Personal Conversation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will find time for a trustful private conversation despite the arrival of many high-profile guests at the Third Belt and Road Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

The Third Belt and Road Forum, which the Russian leader plans to visit, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18. "There will be a lot of guests visiting Chairman Xi. Although President Putin will be the chief guest. But there is no doubt in my mind that they will find time for a confidential, face-to-face discussion," Peskov said.Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia and China share the position on the creation of a multipolar world and aim to strengthen their partnership.Xi Jinping was warmly welcomed in Russia this Spring– and it was the first country he visited after his reelection. He explained that he chose Moscow due to “historical logic,’ adding that Russia and China are “comprehensive strategic partners” and “largest neighboring powers” for each other. Attention to Global Problems The role of Russia and China in international affairs is growing, so Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks in Beijing will pay much attention to the world situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. Asked by media how much attention will be paid to the situation in the world during talks between the two leaders, Peskov responded, "Much, because both Russia and China play a very significant role in international affairs, and this role is growing.""We are united by many integration processes, many associations, which are becoming increasingly attractive to the world community. These associations include countries that already represent the majority of the world's GDP and the majority of the world's population," the spokesman said.

