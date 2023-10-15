https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/sanctions-failed-eu-expectation-to-bring-russian-economy-to-its-knees---hungarian-foreign-minister-1114205889.html

Sanctions Failed EU Expectation to Bring Russian Economy ‘to Its Knees’ - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Sanctions Failed EU Expectation to Bring Russian Economy ‘to Its Knees’ - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that EU sanctions against Russia have "obviously not" been successful in their goal of bringing Russia's economy to "its knees."

2023-10-15T03:04+0000

2023-10-15T03:04+0000

2023-10-15T03:06+0000

russia

european union (eu)

russia

hungary

ukraine

peter szijjarto

ria novosti

russian economy under sanctions

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_64f109d80a9cdf1b3928be753e1cda16.jpg

"We should have such a dialogue or discussion when it comes to the impact of the sanctions against Russia: whether they were more harmful to us than to Russia, whether they make sense at all or not, whether they have achieved any kind of results, whether we were able to come closer to those targets which we have attached to the sanctions, namely putting Russia on its knees, economically speaking, and coming closer to peace. Whether we are successful or not? I think obviously not," Szijjarto said. The Hungarian foreign minister noted that this issue is currently not being discussed in any way in the EU. "Once you raise this issue, you are immediately cornered and humiliated," Szijjarto added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/imf-raises-russia-2023-growth-forecast-by-07-points-to-22-1114058881.html

russia

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions on russia, hungarian foreign minister, how successful are sanctions on russia, is russia's economy failing?