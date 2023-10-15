International
US Appoints Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Crisis - Blinken
US President Joe Biden has appointed a special envoy to lead the United States' response to the humanitarian impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.
"President Biden has appointed former Ambassador David Satterfield as the Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues. Special Envoy Satterfield will lead US diplomacy to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians, in coordination with the United Nations and U.S. partners," the statement read. The envoy will lead a "whole-of-government campaign to mitigate the humanitarian fallout of Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel," supporting efforts by such US agencies as USAID and the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, it added.
US Appoints Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Crisis - Blinken

18:21 GMT 15.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has appointed a special envoy to lead the United States' response to the humanitarian impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.
"President Biden has appointed former Ambassador David Satterfield as the Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues. Special Envoy Satterfield will lead US diplomacy to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians, in coordination with the United Nations and U.S. partners," the statement read.
The envoy will lead a "whole-of-government campaign to mitigate the humanitarian fallout of Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel," supporting efforts by such US agencies as USAID and the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, it added.
