How Gaza War Backfires on Middle East and Global Economy

How Gaza War Backfires on Middle East and Global Economy

Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip may hit the world's economy if it spirals into a broader conflict, Tom Luongo, financial and geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik.

Market indicators suggest the impact of the Israeli-Hamas conflict has remained contained so far, but the situation may change if Tel Aviv's ground operation in Gaza goes wrong and Iran steps in.Last Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and other Gaza militants as well as Israel's retaliatory strikes have taken a toll on the economies of the region. The shekel, Israel’s currency, has lost 3% against the US dollar, while the nation's benchmark stock index has slumped 6.4% this week. Bonds issued by Israel's neighbors – Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt – have been hit hard as well.Meanwhile, oil prices have gone up over fears the conflict will escalate. Late on Friday, Brent crude futures were up 5.41% to $90.65 per barrel; WTI prices soared 5.46% to $87.44 per barrel. International observers suggest three possible drivers for the crude price rally: new oil sanctions on Iran; Tehran raising the stakes for oil transportation in the Hormuz strait; and the suspension of potential Saudi-Israel normalization which, as some experts had hoped, could have resulted in increased oil output by the kingdom.Meanwhile, one should bear in mind that the ongoing fighting in the Middle East is not happening in a vacuum: in fact, it's unfolding against the backdrop of the NATO proxy war in Ukraine, global inflation and US/EU interest rate hikes, simmering US-China tensions, and steady erosion of trust in the Bretton Woods monetary system."I would continue to advise being short Europe, as Belgium made the insane error to steal the frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves and hand them to Ukraine. This was a clear provocation by the EU telling Russia there will be no peace between them in the future. By doing this, it ends any illusions that we can return to the pre-war state of international finance," the expert noted.Per Luongo, the world is currently in uncharted waters and may be dragged into a global financial crisis. He does not rule out an oil price spike and commercial debt markets seizing up, condemning "ruinous foreign and monetary policy" by Washington and Brussels, who have for years been engaged in irresponsible money-printing, regime change practices, and overseas wars.

