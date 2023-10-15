https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/us-state-department-says-30-americans-killed-in-israeli-palestinian-conflict-13-missing-1114218708.html
US State Department Says 30 Americans Killed in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, 13 Missing
A US State Department statement raised the death toll of Americans as a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to 30 on Sunday.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to facilitate the safe passage of US citizens and their families out of Gaza.The statement added that the US government "is working around the clock" to determine the whereabouts of missing citizens "and is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts."A State Department spokesperson said that it is believed that some of the 13 missing Americans are among the hostages held by Hamas, but did not provide numbers on how many.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 30 US citizens have been killed since the start of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last week, while the fate of 13 Americans remains unknown, the US State Department said on Monday.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to facilitate the safe passage of US citizens and their families out of Gaza.
"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 30 U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected. At this time, we are also aware of 13 American nationals who are unaccounted-for," the department said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
The statement added that the US government "is working around the clock" to determine the whereabouts of missing citizens "and is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts."
A State Department spokesperson said that it is believed that some of the 13 missing Americans are among the hostages held by Hamas, but did not provide numbers on how many.