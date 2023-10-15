https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/us-state-department-says-30-americans-killed-in-israeli-palestinian-conflict-13-missing-1114218708.html

US State Department Says 30 Americans Killed in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, 13 Missing

US State Department Says 30 Americans Killed in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, 13 Missing

A US State Department statement raised the death toll of Americans as a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to 30 on Sunday.

2023-10-15T23:09+0000

2023-10-15T23:09+0000

2023-10-15T23:09+0000

americas

antony blinken

americans

israel

palestine

gaza

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_039fec54da894c61a95ff832c0ec29e3.jpg

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to facilitate the safe passage of US citizens and their families out of Gaza.The statement added that the US government "is working around the clock" to determine the whereabouts of missing citizens "and is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts."A State Department spokesperson said that it is believed that some of the 13 missing Americans are among the hostages held by Hamas, but did not provide numbers on how many.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/blinken-calls-on-egypt-to-facilitate-safe-withdrawal-of-americans-from-gaza---department-1114218585.html

americas

israel

palestine

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

americans in palestine, american hostages in gaza, us citizens in gaza