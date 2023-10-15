International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/watch-russian-tank-crews-and-motorized-units-hone-skills-1114207406.html
Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills
Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills
Russian Ministry of Defense published a footage of extensive training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the special military operation zone.
2023-10-15T08:57+0000
2023-10-15T09:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
t-72
t-80
central military district
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114207779_84:0:1321:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ad54b7cccd4a7a75f7a4a247f407793d.png
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has unveiled gripping footage showcasing the rigorous training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the highly strategic Special Military Operation Zone.The riflemen of the Central Military District practice the use of infantry combat vehicles (BMP) weapons, especially 30 mm cannons. They fire at a range of more than 1.5 km and train to provide fire cover for assault troops. In the meantime, crews operating T-72 and T-80 tanks are honing their skills in urban combat, strategically targeting the weakest areas of enemy armored vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-russian-spetsnaz-show-off-huge-haul-of-nato-rations-in-ukraine-1114153189.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Tank Crews and Riflemen Undergo Training
Central MD's motorised rifle and tank units improve their skills in the use of military hardware in the rear area of the special military operation.
2023-10-15T08:57+0000
true
PT2M23S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114207779_238:0:1166:696_1920x0_80_0_0_3497d632377bdf56b6f59834f8af1d19.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian tanks, russian army, russian tanks in action
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian tanks, russian army, russian tanks in action

Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills

08:57 GMT 15.10.2023 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 15.10.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian tanks and armored vehicles are instrumental in executing the special operation in Ukraine, serving as exemplary models of military hardware. Russian troops are constantly improving their skills by studying extensively and undergoing regular training, in order to operate these machines efficiently.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has unveiled gripping footage showcasing the rigorous training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the highly strategic Special Military Operation Zone.
The riflemen of the Central Military District practice the use of infantry combat vehicles (BMP) weapons, especially 30 mm cannons. They fire at a range of more than 1.5 km and train to provide fire cover for assault troops. In the meantime, crews operating T-72 and T-80 tanks are honing their skills in urban combat, strategically targeting the weakest areas of enemy armored vehicles.
Screengrab of video shot by Russian soldier showing off cache of seized NATO-provided food sent to Ukrainian Army. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Spetsnaz Show Off Huge Haul of NATO Rations Meant for Ukraine
12 October, 19:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала