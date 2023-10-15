https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/watch-russian-tank-crews-and-motorized-units-hone-skills-1114207406.html

Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills

Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills

Russian Ministry of Defense published a footage of extensive training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the special military operation zone.

2023-10-15T08:57+0000

2023-10-15T08:57+0000

2023-10-15T09:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

t-72

t-80

central military district

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114207779_84:0:1321:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ad54b7cccd4a7a75f7a4a247f407793d.png

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has unveiled gripping footage showcasing the rigorous training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the highly strategic Special Military Operation Zone.The riflemen of the Central Military District practice the use of infantry combat vehicles (BMP) weapons, especially 30 mm cannons. They fire at a range of more than 1.5 km and train to provide fire cover for assault troops. In the meantime, crews operating T-72 and T-80 tanks are honing their skills in urban combat, strategically targeting the weakest areas of enemy armored vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-russian-spetsnaz-show-off-huge-haul-of-nato-rations-in-ukraine-1114153189.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tank Crews and Riflemen Undergo Training Central MD's motorised rifle and tank units improve their skills in the use of military hardware in the rear area of the special military operation. 2023-10-15T08:57+0000 true PT2M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian tanks, russian army, russian tanks in action