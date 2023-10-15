https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/watch-russian-tank-crews-and-motorized-units-hone-skills-1114207406.html
Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills
Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills
Russian Ministry of Defense published a footage of extensive training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the special military operation zone.
2023-10-15T08:57+0000
2023-10-15T08:57+0000
2023-10-15T09:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
t-72
t-80
central military district
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114207779_84:0:1321:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ad54b7cccd4a7a75f7a4a247f407793d.png
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has unveiled gripping footage showcasing the rigorous training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the highly strategic Special Military Operation Zone.The riflemen of the Central Military District practice the use of infantry combat vehicles (BMP) weapons, especially 30 mm cannons. They fire at a range of more than 1.5 km and train to provide fire cover for assault troops. In the meantime, crews operating T-72 and T-80 tanks are honing their skills in urban combat, strategically targeting the weakest areas of enemy armored vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-russian-spetsnaz-show-off-huge-haul-of-nato-rations-in-ukraine-1114153189.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114207779_238:0:1166:696_1920x0_80_0_0_3497d632377bdf56b6f59834f8af1d19.png
Tank Crews and Riflemen Undergo Training
Central MD's motorised rifle and tank units improve their skills in the use of military hardware in the rear area of the special military operation.
2023-10-15T08:57+0000
true
PT2M23S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian tanks, russian army, russian tanks in action
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian tanks, russian army, russian tanks in action
Watch Russian Tank Crews and Motorized Units Hone Skills
08:57 GMT 15.10.2023 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 15.10.2023)
Russian tanks and armored vehicles are instrumental in executing the special operation in Ukraine, serving as exemplary models of military hardware. Russian troops are constantly improving their skills by studying extensively and undergoing regular training, in order to operate these machines efficiently.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has unveiled gripping footage showcasing the rigorous training of tank crews and motorized rifle units in the highly strategic Special Military Operation Zone.
The riflemen of the Central Military District practice the use of infantry combat vehicles (BMP) weapons, especially 30 mm cannons. They fire at a range of more than 1.5 km and train to provide fire cover for assault troops. In the meantime, crews operating T-72 and T-80 tanks are honing their skills in urban combat, strategically targeting the weakest areas of enemy armored vehicles.