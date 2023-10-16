https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/assad-putin-discuss-ways-to-stop-israeli-attacks-on-gaza-strip-at-phone-talks-1114231246.html
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks
Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed ways to stop attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation, the office of the Syrian leader said on Monday.
2023-10-16T12:02+0000
2023-10-16T12:02+0000
2023-10-16T12:02+0000
world
vladimir putin
bashar assad
gaza strip
syria
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106455/60/1064556091_0:214:2885:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_7d348f9dee58786f218c06b70a31d9b6.jpg
"Presidents Assad and Putin had a phone conversation, during which they discussed ways to end Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip," the office said in a statement.Israel introduced a complete blockade of Gaza Strip, cutting civilian population of water, electricity and heat. Reportedly, Palestinian hospitals have fuel for less than 24 hours and after that, thousands of patients will be in even greater peril. WHO and other international organization slammed Israel blockade of Gaza Strip and stressed that the risk of disease outbreak seriously increased
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/gaza-hospital-will-be-mass-grave-if-generators-fuel-runs-out-director-warns-1114209219.html
gaza strip
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106455/60/1064556091_76:0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b478c3cb5361238f380f72f1055eb9c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, bashar assad, gaza strip crisis, humanitarian blockade, palestine hospitals
vladimir putin, bashar assad, gaza strip crisis, humanitarian blockade, palestine hospitals
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed ways to stop attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation, the office of the Syrian leader said on Monday.
"Presidents Assad and Putin had a phone conversation, during which they discussed ways to end Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip," the office said in a statement.
Israel introduced a complete blockade of Gaza Strip, cutting civilian population of water, electricity and heat. Reportedly, Palestinian hospitals have fuel for less than 24 hours
and after that, thousands of patients will be in even greater peril. WHO and other international organization slammed Israel blockade of Gaza Strip and stressed that the risk of disease outbreak seriously increased