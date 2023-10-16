International
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks
Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed ways to stop attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation, the office of the Syrian leader said on Monday.
2023-10-16T12:02+0000
2023-10-16T12:02+0000
"Presidents Assad and Putin had a phone conversation, during which they discussed ways to end Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip," the office said in a statement.Israel introduced a complete blockade of Gaza Strip, cutting civilian population of water, electricity and heat. Reportedly, Palestinian hospitals have fuel for less than 24 hours and after that, thousands of patients will be in even greater peril. WHO and other international organization slammed Israel blockade of Gaza Strip and stressed that the risk of disease outbreak seriously increased
Assad, Putin Discuss Ways to Stop Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip at Phone Talks

12:02 GMT 16.10.2023
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed ways to stop attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation, the office of the Syrian leader said on Monday.
"Presidents Assad and Putin had a phone conversation, during which they discussed ways to end Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip," the office said in a statement.
World
World
Gaza Hospital ‘Will Be Mass Grave’ If Generator Fuel Runs Out, Director Warns
Yesterday, 09:00 GMT
Israel introduced a complete blockade of Gaza Strip, cutting civilian population of water, electricity and heat. Reportedly, Palestinian hospitals have fuel for less than 24 hours and after that, thousands of patients will be in even greater peril. WHO and other international organization slammed Israel blockade of Gaza Strip and stressed that the risk of disease outbreak seriously increased
