LIVE UPDATES: Gaza, Egypt Border Crossing to Be Opened in Rafah

Hostilities rage for the second consecutive week around the Gaza Strip, after the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of missiles and catching IDF off guard.

As a result, civilians and military personnel were killed or taken hostage, while Israel government declared a state of war and launched retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government imposed a complete humanitarian blockade on Gaza, depriving the civilian population of water, food and electricity. Politicians worldwide and international organizations condemned this decision, drawing attention to the escalating threat of disease outbreak in the region.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza also sparked cross-border tensions with other Middle Eastern states, most notably Lebanon. Iran has issued a warning, stating that a ground operation in Gaza will inevitably escalate the ongoing conflict. The United States, meanwhile, has made a vow to dispatch a second aircraft carrier strike group to the area.

Russia urges the parties to the conflict to prioritize diplomacy over military actions and return to the negotiating table. Moscow has drafted a ceasefire resolution for the UN Security Council and requested a vote on the issue on October 16.