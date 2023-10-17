https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/biden-to-visit-israel-wednesday-amid-heightened-palestine-israel-conflict-1114242814.html
Biden to Visit Israel Wednesday Amid Heightened Palestine-Israel Conflict
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said President Joe Biden will visit Israel this week.
"On Wednesday, President Biden will visit Israel," Blinken said on Monday.Blinken in remarks to reporters at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv added that the commander-in-chief intends to send a message of solidarity with the Jewish state and reaffirm America's commitment to its security.Blinken also said the visit aims to deter other actors from getting involved in the conflict, emphasizing the American president would again make clear that "Israel has the right, and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists."White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters late Monday that Biden's visit will include a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and an update from Israeli officials about their strategy against Hamas in Gaza, including the pace of their military operations, Biden will also have a chance to to discuss the issue of delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas, Kirby said. Kirby said Biden will also discuss the hostage situation.White House officials have further indicated that Biden will also be meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.The looming trip to Israel comes as Netanyahu and Biden have spoken on five separate occasions since spiked hostilities broke out on October 7 following Hamas' surprise weekend attack. Biden has previously been invited to visit by the Israeli prime minister, with a similar invitation from Egyptian counterparts
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said President Joe Biden will visit Israel this week.
"On Wednesday, President Biden will visit Israel," Blinken said on Monday.
"He's coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and the world."
Blinken in remarks to reporters at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv added that the commander-in-chief intends to send a message of solidarity with the Jewish state and reaffirm America's commitment to its security.
"And he's coming here to do the following: First, the president will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said.
Blinken also said the visit aims to deter other actors from getting involved in the conflict, emphasizing the American president would again make clear that "Israel has the right, and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists."
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters late Monday that Biden's visit will include a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and an update from Israeli officials about their strategy against Hamas in Gaza, including the pace of their military operations,
"The President will reaffirm our solidarity with with Israel and he will look forward to getting an update from Israeli officials about about their strategy and the pace of their military operations and certainly expect to hear from Israel what they believe they need to continue to defend their people so that we can continue to work with Congress to try to meet those needs," Kirby said Monday.
Biden will also have a chance to to discuss the issue of delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas, Kirby said. Kirby said Biden will also discuss the hostage situation.
White House officials have further indicated that Biden will also be meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The looming trip to Israel comes as Netanyahu and Biden have spoken on five separate occasions since spiked hostilities broke out on October 7 following Hamas' surprise weekend attack. Biden has previously been invited to visit by the Israeli prime minister, with a similar invitation from Egyptian counterparts