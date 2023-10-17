https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/biden-to-visit-israel-wednesday-amid-heightened-palestine-israel-conflict-1114242814.html

Biden to Visit Israel Wednesday Amid Heightened Palestine-Israel Conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said President Joe Biden will visit Israel this week.

"On Wednesday, President Biden will visit Israel," Blinken said on Monday.Blinken in remarks to reporters at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv added that the commander-in-chief intends to send a message of solidarity with the Jewish state and reaffirm America's commitment to its security.Blinken also said the visit aims to deter other actors from getting involved in the conflict, emphasizing the American president would again make clear that "Israel has the right, and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists."White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters late Monday that Biden's visit will include a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and an update from Israeli officials about their strategy against Hamas in Gaza, including the pace of their military operations, Biden will also have a chance to to discuss the issue of delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas, Kirby said. Kirby said Biden will also discuss the hostage situation.White House officials have further indicated that Biden will also be meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.The looming trip to Israel comes as Netanyahu and Biden have spoken on five separate occasions since spiked hostilities broke out on October 7 following Hamas' surprise weekend attack. Biden has previously been invited to visit by the Israeli prime minister, with a similar invitation from Egyptian counterparts

