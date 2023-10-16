https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/netanyahu-evokes-nazism-to-justify-israels-colossal-response-to-hamas-attack-1114239142.html

Netanyahu Evokes Nazism to Justify Israel's 'Colossal Response' to Hamas Attack

Netanyahu Evokes Nazism to Justify Israel's 'Colossal Response' to Hamas Attack

With Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip killing 2,750 Palestinians, according to officials, the Israeli PM is “justifying this colossal response in terms of a familiar evil,” says independent media analyst Ellis Cashmore.

2023-10-16T20:17+0000

2023-10-16T20:17+0000

2023-10-16T20:13+0000

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

ellis cashmore

boris dolgov

israel

gaza strip

hamas

nazism

palestine-israel conflict

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114239592_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_075d097bb5a43dfe8f863ffa725b4d5e.jpg

In his recent address to the Israeli Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip is “a war between forces of light and forces of darkness, between humanity and animalism,” and even compared Hamas to Nazis.With the Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip already claiming some 2,750 Palestinian lives, according to the local health officials, it would appear the Israeli prime minister is “justifying this colossal response in terms of a familiar evil,” says independent media analyst professor Ellis Cashmore.Cashmore lamented that certain politicians have “become careless in their language in their efforts to establish the high moral ground,” noting, for example, how Israeli Minister of Energy Israel Katz accused the UN of turning into a “propaganda arm of a terrorist ISIS* organization.”Meanwhile, Boris Dolgov, of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, argued that none of the Palestinian organizations ever declared Palestinians a “master race” while Israelis are an “inferior race,” noting that describing Hamas as a Nazi organization would be a stretch to put it mildly.“The statements made by Netanyahu are pure propaganda, aimed mostly at the public opinion in the West, where Nazism is regarded as evil. Netanyahu’s goal is to portray Hamas as ‘new Nazism,’ in order to reorient the Western public opinion, so to speak, so that people (in the West) would reconsider their stance and take Israel’s side,” Dolgov said.*Daesh, also known as ISIL and ISIS, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/fuel-reserves-in-gaza-hospitals-to-last-about-24-hours---ocha-1114221569.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

israel hamas conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, gaza strip airstrikes