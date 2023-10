https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-arrives-in-china-1114219541.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Monday in the Chinese capital of Beijing ahead of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Later in the day, Lavrov is expected to hold a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his participation in the Belt and Road Forum. During his visit to China, the Russian leader will also hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Xi in 2013 to boost international multilateral trade and investment projects involving interested countries. More than 150 states and more than 30 international organizations have already joined it.

