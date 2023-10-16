https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/russian-soldier-sacrifices-himself-to-avoid-capture-by-ukrainians-1114233195.html
Russian Soldier Sacrifices Himself to Avoid Capture by Ukrainians
Russian Soldier Sacrifices Himself to Avoid Capture by Ukrainians
Earlier United Nations Humans Rights Office reported that Ukraine systematically tortures people over alleged “ties with Russia.”
A clip from the body camera of one Ukrainian militant, from the 3rd assault brigade, has been circulating on social media. The video shows the heroic self-sacrifice of Russian soldier cornered by Ukrainian nationalists in a trench.They are seen trying to "persuade" the Russian to surrender, but he knew that Ukrainian captivity could be worse than death on the battlefield – so he threw a grenade at their feet.The former Azov* militants did not even hide their hostile intentions. It is well known that Ukraine systematically violates international law by torturing prisoners.*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.
