Russian Soldier Sacrifices Himself to Avoid Capture by Ukrainians

Earlier United Nations Humans Rights Office reported that Ukraine systematically tortures people over alleged “ties with Russia.”

A clip from the body camera of one Ukrainian militant, from the 3rd assault brigade, has been circulating on social media. The video shows the heroic self-sacrifice of Russian soldier cornered by Ukrainian nationalists in a trench.They are seen trying to "persuade" the Russian to surrender, but he knew that Ukrainian captivity could be worse than death on the battlefield – so he threw a grenade at their feet.The former Azov* militants did not even hide their hostile intentions. It is well known that Ukraine systematically violates international law by torturing prisoners.*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.

